Neumann scores overtime victory over Cowboys

OMAHA- After losing to Boys Town by four points earlier in the season, the Bishop Neumann boys basketball was able to get some revenge on the Cowboys with a 68-61 double-overtime road win in the first round of the Centennial Conference Tournament on Jan. 24.
The game was tied at seven apiece to begin the first after Connor Schutt made a layup and Turner Ahrens hit a three. A 4-0 run by the Cavaliers to end the first quarter gave them an 11-7 lead.
Neumann increased the lead to 16-9 early in the second when Jude Polacek made a three-pointer.
A late run by Boys Town closed the gap on their deficit. Heading into halftime, the Cavaliers were up 18-17.
Both teams went back and forth scoring in the third. Trailing 26-23 with little time left, Ahrens knocked down a three that tied the game heading to the fourth.
In the final frame, both teams were unstoppable on offense as they combined for 40 points and sent the game to overtime.
It looked as if Neumann would once again fall to the Cowboys by a slim margin with the score 56-53 with five seconds to go in the first extra period. That narrative was changed when Ahrens hit a three sending the game to double overtime.
Finally, the Cavaliers were able to pull out all the stops as they held Boys Town to five points and scored 12 points of their own to win the contest.
Ahrens had 16 points in the game and was five of six from three. Finishing with 14 points, five assists, and two steals was Sam Stuhr, while Schutt nearly had a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds.
Also in double figures were Polacek and Michael Lynch who both scored 10 points. Kanon Cada rounded out the scoring for Neumann with four points.
That win moved the Cavaliers on to a road game against C-2 No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic in the quarterfinals of the Centennial Conference Tournament on Jan. 25.
The Crusaders wasted no time grabbing an 18-6 lead early on.
It was a different story in the second as Neumann played some great defense and held one of the best offenses in C-2 to just four points. After scoring seven points, the Cavaliers were trailing by single digits at 22-13 at the half.
Eventually, GICC got their rhythm back on offense in the third as they outscored Neumann 15-9 and had a 37-22 lead with one quarter to play.
The Cavaliers were able to end the game on a high note, as they played right with the Crusaders in the fourth and scored 12 points for the quarter.