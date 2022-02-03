Neumann scores overtime victory over Cowboys

Finally, the Cavaliers were able to pull out all the stops as they held Boys Town to five points and scored 12 points of their own to win the contest.

Ahrens had 16 points in the game and was five of six from three. Finishing with 14 points, five assists, and two steals was Sam Stuhr, while Schutt nearly had a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Also in double figures were Polacek and Michael Lynch who both scored 10 points. Kanon Cada rounded out the scoring for Neumann with four points.

That win moved the Cavaliers on to a road game against C-2 No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic in the quarterfinals of the Centennial Conference Tournament on Jan. 25.

The Crusaders wasted no time grabbing an 18-6 lead early on.

It was a different story in the second as Neumann played some great defense and held one of the best offenses in C-2 to just four points. After scoring seven points, the Cavaliers were trailing by single digits at 22-13 at the half.

Eventually, GICC got their rhythm back on offense in the third as they outscored Neumann 15-9 and had a 37-22 lead with one quarter to play.