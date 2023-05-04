COLUMBUS – For the fifth time in nine years, the Bishop Neumann boys track team won the Centennial Conference Meet at Pawnee Park in Columbus on April 29. The Cavaliers racked up 152.50 points compared to just 59 which is what second place team Hastings St. Cecilia scored.

“I was super happy with our boys on Saturday,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Tim Rezac said. “We’ve now won five of the last nine conference championships in boys track. Beating so many top B and C schools is quite an accomplishment for our boys.”

Coming in first in both the long and triple jumps for the Cavaliers was Connor Schutt, who had marks of 21-07 and 45-02, respectively. The junior also tied for second in the high jump by clearing 6-00.

Earning first in the discus was Trent Moudry with a throw of 156-00. He followed that gold up by getting fourth in the shot put with a mark of 49-10.50.

In the 300 meter hurdles, Calvin Sassaman got first with a time of 41.31. Back in third was Henry Stuhr who posted a 43.73 and William Sassaman got fifth running a 44.62.

All three 300 hurdlers for Neumann medaled in the 110 meter hurdles as well. This time Stuhr got third with a time of 16.35, Calvin Sassaman was fourth with a 16.42 and William Sassaman took fifth clocking a 16.99.

For the Cavalier girls, they came in second place by just one point to Kearney Catholic. Neumann ended up with 113 points and the Stars scored 114 points.

The top point scorer for the Cavaliers was Kinslee Bosak who took first in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles. In the 100 hurdles, she clocked a 15.31 and then a 45.77 in the 300 hurdles.

Coming in second in the 100 meter dash and setting a new school record with a 12.50 was Kerstyn Chapek. She also took second in both the 200 and the 400 meter dashes where she posted times of 25.98 and 1:00.18.

In the field events, Bridget Whitney got second in the high jump by clearing 4-10. Taking third in the discus was Kaysha Swartz by tossing it 38-01 and Jill Johnson earned bronze in the discus with a mark of 114-11.

Neumann girls ended up with one first place finish in the relays. It came in the 4x400 meter relay where Chapek, Adelyn Zwick, Nicole Blum and Kinslee Bosak broke the tape in a time of 4:21.79.

The last regular season meet of the year for the Cavaliers is the Archbishop Bergan Invite at 10:30 a.m. on May 4.

The rest of the medalists for Neumann from the Centennial Conference Meet can be found below.

Centennial Conference Meet

Girls Shot Put- 6. Jill Johnson, 35-11.25

Boys Long Jump- 6. Trevor Sladky, 20-01.25

Girls 4x800 M Relay- 3. Neumann (Adelyn Zwick, Isabelle Zelazney, Grace Ryan and Nicole Blum), 10:33.90

Boys 4x800 M Relay- 6. Neumann (Kanon Cada, John Lilly, Jacob Rezac and Joseph Haberman), 9:04.16

Girls 100 M Hurdles- 6. Adalin Bosak, 16.60

Girls 400 M Dash- 3. Kinslee Bosak, 1:02.49; 5. Isabelle Zelazney, 1:06.33

Boys 400 M Dash- 5. Trent Moudry, 53.83

Girls 800 M Run- 4. Adelyn Zwick, 2:36.57

Girls 300 M Hurdles- 5. Adalin Bosak, 51.24

Girls 4x100 M Relay- 5. Neumann (Lizzie Lilly, Johnson, Ela Lanik and Adalin Bosak), 53.59

Boys 4x400 M Relay- 3. Neumann (Kanon Cada, Moudry, William Sassaman and Calvin Sassaman), 3:35.30.