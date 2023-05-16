DAVID CITY – Strong relays and individual performances helped power the Bishop Neumann girls track team to the C-2 District title at David City on May 11 with 133 points. Coming in second place with 77 points was the host David City Aquinas.

“It’s always very gratifying being able to see them perform well knowing the amount of work everybody puts in,” Bishop Neumann Girls Head Coach Tom Gerdes said. “Only so many teams around the state get that feeling of winning. I feel great for the girls that so many girls PR’d today. The girls rose to the occasion today and now we have to go back to work and rise one more time.”

Powering the Cavaliers with three individual golds was Kerstyn Chapek. The freshman won the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes.

Chapek clocked a 12.43 in the 100 meter dash and then a PR time of 25.43 in the 200 meter dash. In the 400 meter dash, she got to the line in a time of 1:00.12.

Winning the 100 and 300 meter hurdles was Kinslee Bosak. The senior posted a 15.38 in the 100 hurdles and then clocked a PR time of 45.69 in the 300 hurdles.

Also getting to state in the hurdles was AJ Bosak on time. She ran personal records in both events with a time of 16.35 in the 100 hurdles to get third and then a 47.90 on her way to getting fourth in the 300 hurdles.

To start off the running events, the 4x800 relay squad of Nicole Blum, Isabelle Zelazny, Grace Ryan and Adelyn Zwick won in a time of 10:16.68. Getting gold in the 4x400 meter relay were Chapek, Zwick, Nicole Blum and Kinslee Bosak after clocking a 4:09.39.

Taking third place and getting into state as a wildcard in the 4x100 meter relay were Lizzie Lilly, Jill Johnson, Ela Lanik and AJ Bosak after running a 51.67.

According to Gerdes, it was great to see all the relays get to the state meet. They are events that the girls take a lot of pride in and want to succeed in.

“Fun thing about our traditions is our kids take a lot of pride in the relays,” Gerdes said. “They want to be on relays and be competitive in the relays. They work hard in having competitive relays and that’s a focal point for the girls.”

Medaling in both the shot put and the discus was Jill Johnson. She was second in both the shot put with a throw of 38-00 and the discus with a mark of 112-06.

Kaysha Swartz earned the only gold medal in the field events for Neumann. It came in the discus with a heave of 124-00.

Bridget Whitney took third in the high jump after clearing 4-09 and Julia Ingwersen got a bronze medal in the long jump with a personal record mark of 15-04.

In the mile, Zwick and Jenna Sladky battled to finish inside the top six. Coming in fourth was Zwick in a time of 5:56.97 and Jenna Sladky got fifth after posting a 6:04.11.

Neumann will be competing on both days at the Class C State Track Meet on May 19 and 20 at Omaha Burke. The field events start at 9 a.m. and the running events are at 1:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.