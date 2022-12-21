Neumann ramps up defensive intensity on Aquinas

WAHOO – Defense turned into offense for the Bishop Neumann girls basketball team as they blew out David City Aquinas at home 55-19 on Dec. 13. The Cavaliers were able to limit the Monarchs to just eight points in the first three quarters, which allowed them to get out to a sizeable advantage.

“That’s our focus,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Rick Ahrens said. “We need to score with our defense at times because we do struggle scoring on the offensive end sometimes. We tried to get things in transition and we are built for that. We have some athletic girls who play hard and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Leading 3-2 in the first quarter, Kinslee Bosak hit a three to extend the Cavaliers edge to four. A few possessions later, Bridget Whitney scored on a layup that put Neumann up 10-4.

To start the second, AJ Bosak wasted no time hitting a three-pointer that made it 13-4. Another basket inside by Whitney increased the Cavaliers lead to double digits at 13 points.

Closing out the half with a three was Caitlin McGuigan, which put Neumann up 22-5 at halftime.

McGuigan’s hot hand carried over into the third where she made a pair of layups that extended the Cavaliers advantage out to 21 points. A three from Nicole Blum and a layup by Jill Johnson pushed Neumann even farther in front up 35-5.

A driving basket from Blum capped off the scoring for the Cavaliers in the third and gave them a 42-8 edge with one quarter left to play.

Whitney continued to be a presence inside in the fourth, with a pair of buckets down low as Neumann went on to win by 36 points. In one of her first games back healthy this season, the sophomore led the Cavaliers with 14 points, six rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.

“We expected that from her,” Ahrens said. “She was hurt early with a hamstring and missed about 10 practices. We finally have gotten her back and she is figuring out what we do. We need her in there because she is an offensive player who can score some points for us.”

Kinslee Bosak and McGuigan both scored 11 points and Blum ended up with seven points. AJ Bosak put in five points, Johnson scored four and Julia Ingwersen finished with three points.

Neumann was back at home on Dec. 20 in a contest against Omaha Gross Catholic.