Neumann puts together complete game against Raiders

HOOPER- Leading for nearly the entire game was the recipe for success for the Bishop Neumann boys basketball team in a 60-49 victory against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Jan. 11.

Scoring the first points of the game was Jude Polacek with a corner three-pointer. Hitting a three as well was Aaron Spicka.

After the first quarter of action, the Cavaliers had a four-point advantage up 13-9.

The Raiders were able to come back and tie the game at 17 in the second. A three from Luke Meis put Neumann back on top at 20-17.

With two quarters in the book, the Cavaliers led by two points up 26-24.

Finishing with 18 points, which was the most they scored in any of the four quarters was Neumann in the third. Three-pointers from Turner Ahrens and Meis gave the Cavaliers a 44-32 edge.

Both teams went back and forth offensively in the fourth quarter. It was LV/SS who outscored Neumann 17-16 but ended up still losing by eleven.