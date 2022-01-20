Neumann puts together complete game against Raiders

HOOPER- Leading for nearly the entire game was the recipe for success for the Bishop Neumann boys basketball team in a 60-49 victory against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Jan. 11.
Scoring the first points of the game was Jude Polacek with a corner three-pointer. Hitting a three as well was Aaron Spicka.
After the first quarter of action, the Cavaliers had a four-point advantage up 13-9.
The Raiders were able to come back and tie the game at 17 in the second. A three from Luke Meis put Neumann back on top at 20-17.
With two quarters in the book, the Cavaliers led by two points up 26-24.
Finishing with 18 points, which was the most they scored in any of the four quarters was Neumann in the third. Three-pointers from Turner Ahrens and Meis gave the Cavaliers a 44-32 edge.
Both teams went back and forth offensively in the fourth quarter. It was LV/SS who outscored Neumann 17-16 but ended up still losing by eleven.
Polacek had the hot hand for the Cavaliers with 18 points, four rebounds, and three assists, while Meis had 13 points. Both Kanon Cada and Sam Stuhr finished with eight points, Ahrens scored six, Spicka had five, and Michael Lynch dropped in two points.
After the game got snowed on Jan. 14, Neumann took on Class C-1 No. 4 Omaha Concordia at home on Jan.15. The Cavaliers battled tough throughout the game but ended up losing 53-42.
Neumann had a hard time slowing down the Mustangs offense in the first quarter, and as a result, found themselves in a 16-11 hole.
The Cavaliers were able to turn things around in the second quarter by scoring 12 points and holding Concordia to nine. With one half in the book, Neumann was trailing 25-23.
During the second half, the Mustangs were never able to grab a huge lead on the Cavaliers but did enough to keep increasing their advantage. Concordia outscored Neumann 28-19 in the third and fourth quarters as they built themselves an 11 point lead.
Finishing with 10 points apiece were Ahrens and Stuhr. Ahrens also had four assists and Stuhr recorded three rebounds.
Meis ended up scoring eight points, Cada dropped in seven, Polacek had four, and Spicka finished with three points.
Next week Neumann has one basketball game. They play at Lincoln Lutheran on Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.