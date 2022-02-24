Neumann pushes three wrestlers through to state semifinals

OMAHA – Despite only qualifying four wrestlers for state, the Bishop Neumann wrestling team put together a solid performance with three Semifinalists at the Class C State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha Feb. 17 to 19. This helped them to get 16th in the team standings with 35.5 points while Aquinas Catholic won with 141 points.

“When the brackets came out, I knew we had the possibility of getting Max (Lautenschlager), Sam (Vrana) and Trent (Moudry) into the semifinals,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Daryl Braunsroth said. “Thomas (Vrana) had a little harder path but I thought if he wrestled well, he could get a win for us.”

After getting fourth place at districts, Lautenschlager was able to upset a district champion in Josh Spatz of David City in the first round with an 11-9 decision. He then took on Connor Gerths of Fairbury in the quarterfinals, who he beat with a 15-0 tech fall.

In his semifinal match, he was paired up against Hunter Vandenberg of Aquinas Catholic. He survived the first period against Vandeberg but ended up getting pinned in 2:47.

That loss set up a rematch for Lautenschlager against Spatz. He lost the match after getting injured at the 1:09 mark.

As a result of the injury, he forfeited the fifth place match against Riley Waddington of Wood River and took home a sixth place medal.

“Max doesn't quit no matter who he is facing,” Braunsroth said. “He wrestled Vandenberg with great intensity and perseverance but wasn't able to pull out a win against the eventual state runner-up. If Max wouldn't have gotten injured in the consolation semis, I think he could have brought home the third place medal.”

Samuel Vrana earned a pin over Braydon Wobken of Logan View in 3:48 in his first match at 170 pounds. He followed that up by winning a 1-0 decision against Tegan Snyder of Gordon-Rushville to reach the semifinals.

In that match, he took on the eventual state champion Gavin Zoucha of Malcolm. He wrestled hard but lost a 10-5 decision.

For the second match in a row, Samuel Vrana was beaten, this time by Chase Steib of Arcadia-Loup City with a 6-4 decision in the finals. He ended his career with a 6-0 decision win over Owen Wander of Syracuse in the fifth place match.

“Sam came back in the consolation semis and lost a close 6-4 decision to Steib from Arcadia/Loup City,” Braunsroth said. “He didn't want to end his Bishop Neumann wrestling career with a loss and he didn't disappoint. He controlled the fifth place match handily and finished with a win.”

In round one against Ty Tramp of Crofton/Bloomfield, Moudry controlled from start to finish in a 7-2 victory. He continued to dominate in the quarterfinals where he pinned Brody Bogard of Amherst in a 1:13.

It was a back and forth match between Aiden Worthey of Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer and Moudry in the semifinals. Late in the match, Worthey was able to get Moudry on his back and pulled out an 8-4 decision.

After a medical forfeit from Koa McIntyre of Archbishop Bergan in the consolation semifinals, Moudry was pinned in 0:30 by Hunter Oborny of Milford in the third place match.

“I was very pleased with the way Trent controlled the tempo of his first two opponents and defeated them handily,” Braunsroth said. “Trent was doing a great job during his semi-final match and was in control of the match when he was being very aggressive and with less than 20 seconds left, he lost control and was reversed. It was great to see him come back and get a fourth place medal.”

Thomas Vrana also qualified for Neumann but wasn’t able to reach the medal stand. He was pinned in both of his matches at 182 pounds.