Neumann outlast Chieftains in Subdistrict tournament

NORTH BEND – In a battle of No. 2 against No. 3 in the C1-4 Subdistrict tournament, the third-seeded Bishop Neumann volleyball team was able to outlast second-seeded Yutan in four sets 25-23, 25-21, 18-25 and 25-22.

In the win, the Cavaliers overcame a .128 hitting percentage and 57 errors to earn the victory over the Chieftains.

During set one, it was all tied up at four apiece when Kinslee Bosak elevated for a block to give Neumann a one-point advantage. An ace from Jenna Sladky and a kill from Lily Bolden kept it a one-point match.

With the score tied at 23 apiece late in the first set, Sladky picked up a kill that helped the Cavaliers win the set by two points and go up 1-0.

After winning the first set, Neumann got off to a great start in the second set with an ace from Sladky and then a block by AJ Bosak that gave them a 10-6 lead. The Cavaliers held onto that advantage the rest of the set as they went on to win by four points.

With a 2-0 deficit, Yutan fought back in the third set and grabbed a big lead on Neumann. This resulted in the Chieftains winning the set by seven points.

It was another back and forth battle between the two Saunders County foes in the fourth set. The Cavaliers seemed to always be one step ahead of Yutan with an ace from AJ Bosak and a kill from Julia Ingwersen that gave Neumann a 20-19 edge.

From there, the Cavaliers went on a 5-2 run thanks to kills from Caitlin McGuigan, Ingwersen and Bolden to win the match.

Coming up with 16 kills, 31 digs and one ace was McGuigan. Ingwersen ended up with 15 kills and 15 digs. Pilling up seven kills and one block was Kinslee Bosak. Bolden had five kills, three aces, 23 assists and 11 digs. Sladky also had a good match with 15 assists, seven digs, three aces and three kills.

The next day, Neumann took part in the Subdistrict final against the top seed and Class C-1 No. 2 North Bend. In the match, the Cavaliers gave the one-loss Tigers everything they could handle but ended up on the losing end 25-21, 19-25, 23-25 and 22-25.

Out of the gate, Neumann went up 5-3 with a kill from McGuigan and two aces from libero Erin Raabe. Midway through the set, AJ Bosak earned an ace that gave the Cavaliers a commanding eight-point lead.

North Bend rallied back towards the end of the set, but it was Neumann who was able to hold on for a four-point win to take a 1-0 lead after a block from Kinslee Bosak.

With the success this Tiger group has had this season, they were able to find a way to rally after losing the first by pulling out a convincing six-point victory in the second. They followed it up by stealing two close sets in the third and fourth, which untimely spelled the end of the road for the Cavaliers.

Neumann ended the match with a .076 hitting percentage, seven aces and three blocks. They also had 47 errors committed compared to 56 errors put up by the Tigers.

Hitting double digits with 12 kills to go along with eight digs was McGuigan. Bolden had seven kills, 15 assists, 11 digs, two aces and one block and Ingwersen came up with six kills, two aces and 16 digs.

Earning five kills, three blocks, 16 assists and 11 digs was Sladky and Raabe finished with 14 digs, three assists and two aces.

The loss to North Bend ends the Cavaliers season with a 19-13 record overall. It was also the final match for seniors Raabe, Ingwersen, Kinslee Bosak and Amanda Fylstra.

According to Head Coach Brandi Sladky, this team continued to improve as the season went along. Even against some of the best teams in their class, Neumann fought for every point and even won a few of those matches.

“I felt like our team really peaked towards the end of the season,” Sladky said. “Playing our best volleyball and not giving up on any play or any game. I think the team and individuals showed so much growth not only physically in their volleyball skills, but also mentally. This group of girls always had each other’s backs and they found a way to play with and often beat some of the best teams in the state!”