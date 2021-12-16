Neumann offense falls short against Mount Michael Benedictine

ELKHORN- On Dec. 7 Neumann traveled to Elkhorn to take on Class B Elkhorn Mount Michael. It was a close game throughout, but a weak fourth quarter by the Cavaliers resulted in a 50-32 victory for the Knights.

Out of the gate, Sam Stuhr was able to stop a 5-0 run by Mount Michael with a three that cut the deficit to two. After one quarter of play, Neumann found themselves trailing 16-11.

In the second quarter, Stuhr was able to finish a steal from Michael Lynch off with a layup midway through the quarter. The Cavaliers were able to outscore the Knights 15-10 in the second and as a result, it was all tied at 26 at the half.

Neumann was able to play good defense and only allowed ten points in the third. This was thanks to steals from Stuhr and Lynch.

The only problem was the Cavaliers struggled to score the ball as well and only had four points in the third. This was the main reason Neumann trailed 36-30 heading to the fourth.

Things didn’t improve in the final frame for the Cavaliers with only two points. Mount Michael was able to drop in 14 to win by 18.

Leading Neumann with 12 points and four rebounds was Stuhr. Connor Schutt had nine points and seven rebounds, while Lynch had four points, Turner Ahrens had three, and Jude Polacek and Kanon Cada had two.