Neumann knocks off rated Knights on the road

FREMONT – After falling in the first round of the Centennial Conference Tournament, the Bishop Neumann boys basketball team bounced back with a 53-40 win at Class C-2 No. 9 Archbishop Bergan on Jan. 26 in the consolation bracket. The Cavaliers held the Knights to 23% from three and 29% from the field to pull out the victory.

Neumann was in a 9-4 hole to start the game when Jacob Rezac knocked down a three. That was followed up by a triple from Jack Johnson that gave the Cavaliers a 10-9 edge.

Five more points were put up by Neumann before the end of the first quarter, which extended their lead to 15-11.

The Cavaliers increased their advantage in the second with stout defense. They held Bergan to just one point and went into halftime up 23-12.

Two threes from Luke Meis and another triple by Turner Ahrens powered Neumann to a 20-point third. With one quarter left to play, the Cavaliers had a commanding 43-24 lead.

In the final frame, Neumann was outscored 16-10. Despite this, they were able to hold on for a 13-point win.

Both scoring 10 points for the Cavaliers were Ahrens and Meis. Right behind them was Kanon Cada with nine points, Aaron Spicka with eight and Andrew Vech finished with six.

In the matchup between the seventh and eighth seeds of the conference tournament, Neumann was defeated by Boys Town 63-49 on Jan. 23. A hot-shooting performance by the Cowboys put the Cavaliers in a hole that was impossible to climb out of.

Both teams went back and forth in the first quarter. Trailing by four points with time running out, Vech made a layup to make it 11-9.

In the second, Meis and Rezac each hit three-pointers to make six of the nine points put up by Neumann in the quarter.

Heading into halftime, the Cavaliers were down 25-18.

Things picked up offensively in the third with Boys Town exploding for 29 points. Neumann tried to keep pace but only finished with 14 points.

With one quarter left to play, Neumann found themselves trailing 54-32.

The Cavaliers flipped the script in the fourth with 17 points while holding the Cowboys to nine. It wasn’t enough in the end as Neumann lost to Boys Town for the second time this season.

Shooting 56% from the field in the contest were the Cowboys and the Cavaliers made 34%. Both teams were also good at the free throw line, with Neumann making 73% and Boys Town finishing with a 100% clip.

Ending up in double figures with 11 points, one rebound and one steal was Meis. Vech scored nine points, both Henry Stuhr and Rezac had eight points and Cada finished with six points and seven rebounds.

The Cavaliers start the week off with a game at 7:30 p.m. at Class B No. 6 Waverly on Feb. 2. They then traveled to take on Columbus Scotus at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 3.