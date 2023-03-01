WAHOO – In one of the toughest subdistricts in Class C-1, the Bishop Neumann boys basketball team knocked off Arlington 48-28 in a bunny bracket game for the C1-4 Subdistrict Tournament at Wahoo on Feb. 20. A big reason for the victory was the fact that the Cavaliers were able to hit 42% from the field and 29% from three point range.

To start the game, Neumann trailed 8-4 when Tuner Ahrens hit a three-pointer to pull his team within one point at the end of the first quarter.

Out of the gate in the second, Ahrens connected on another three to put his team up by two. That was followed up by Ahrens’ third trey of the game and a triple from Jacob Rezac that gave the Cavaliers a 20-14 advantage at the break.

Neumann had its best scoring quarter of the game in the third where they put up 16 points. This increased the Cavaliers’ edge to 36-23 heading to the final frame.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Conner Schutt scored on a fast break layup that put Neumann up 42-25. The Cavaliers would score six more points in the contest and ended up winning by 20 points in the end.

On top of shooting very well from the field and three in the game, Neumann connected on 92% of their free throws. They also had 19 rebounds, six assists, 17 steals and one blocked shot.

In one of his first games back from injury, Schutt put up 14 points to lead the Cavaliers. Also in double figures was Ahrens with 11 points, Aaron Spicka had 10, both Andrew Vech and Henry Stuhr scored four, Rezac ended up with three and Kanon Cada finished with two.

With the victory, Neumann moved on to play the top seed, Class C-1 No. 1 Wahoo, in the subdistrict final on Feb. 21.