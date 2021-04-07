Neumann golf team off to strong start

GRETNA – The Bishop Neumann golf team played on back-to-back days last week.

The Cavaliers started the season with a rescheduled triangular meet at the Seward Country Club in Seward on March 29.

Warm and very windy conditions greeted the Cavalier golfers when they took to the course in Seward on Monday.

The Cavaliers battled with Seward and David City at the meet. Neumann shot a 176, which was good enough for second. Seward won the triangular with a team score of 168.

Senior Patrick Kenney led the Cavaliers with a nine-hole score of 39. It was good enough for second at the meet.

Other Cavalier scores included senior Boston Pentico (41), junior Lauren Thiele (45), senior Steven Sladky (51) and senior Griffin Ryan (65).

Less than 24 hours later, temperatures dropped nearly 30 degrees, but the winds did not abate as the Cavaliers traveled east to take part in the annual Gretna Invitational at Tiburon Golf Club.

The Cavaliers played extremely well and finished fourth at the meet with a team score of 346.

Gretna’s top team finished first with a 313. Kenney medaled the meet after finishing with the Cavaliers top 18-hole score (81).