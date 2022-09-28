Neumann goes undefeated at Arlington Invite

ARLINGTON- Picking up three straight set victories is what the Bishop Neumann Volleyball team was able to accomplish on Sept. 24 at the Arlington Invite. The wins for the Cavaliers came over Omaha Roncalli, Blair and then the host Arlington.

To open up the tournament, Neumann took on the Crimson Pride in the opening road. They were able to make quick work of Roncalli defeating them by scores of 25-12 and then 25-15.

The Cavaliers were able to overcome a .097 hitting percentage with the 11 aces they had. Neumann also finished up with 10 blocks.

Filling up the stat sheet with four kills, five aces, seven assists, five digs and three blocks was Jenna Sladky. Getting four kills and three digs was Caitlin McGuigan and Kinslee Bosak ended up with six blocks and two kills.

Lily Bolden picked up three kills, three aces, three digs, nine assists and one block and Caitlin McGuigan had four kills and three digs.

Class B Blair was the next matchup for the Cavaliers on the day. Similar to the Crimson Pride match, Neumann dominated winning both sets 27-17 and then 25-16.

The Cavaliers were able to improve their hitting percentage up to .212 against the Bears. They also had seven aces and three blocks.

Leading Neumann with seven kills, one block, three digs and one assist was Ingwersen and McGuigan ended up with seven kills and 10 digs. Earning four kills, two aces, eight digs, one block and 10 assists was Bolden and Kinslee Bosak had two kills and two blocks.

The Cavaliers third and final matchup of Saturday was against Arlington. Neumann powered to a 14 point win at 25-11 in the first set and then captured the second 25-16.

It was statically the Cavaliers best match at the net with a .279 hitting percentage. On the other side, the Eagles were held to a -.060 hitting percentage.

Coming up with eight kills, three digs and one dig was Ingwersen, while Bolden had six kills, three assists, four digs and one block. McGuigan also had six kills with seven digs and one assist.

In the back row, Erin Raabe had five digs and three assists and Sladky compiled 10 assists, six digs, three kills and one ace.

On Sept. 20, Neumann took on the top two teams in Class C-2 at the Lincoln Lutheran Triangular. In both matches, the Cavaliers lost to Class C-2 No. 2 Archbishop Bergan in three sets 18-25, 25-16 and 16-25 and then Class C-2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran 21-25 and 14-25.

In the second set against Bergan, Neumann jumped out to a 16-4 lead with an ace from Sladky and McGuigan. A kill from Bolden and Sladky pushed the Cavaliers edge out to 21-12.

A block from AJ Bosak and a kill by Ingwersen got Neumann to the finish line and helped push the match to a winner take all third set.

The Cavaliers started the third out strong, going up 6-3 after a kill from McGuigan.

Eventually, the Knights got their footing under them and came back to tie the set at 6-6. A 19-10 run to close out the third, helped Bergan secure a nine point win and a 2-1 match victory.

Sladky had 19 digs, eight kills, eight assists and one ace to lead Neumann. Picking up four kills, two blocks, 14 assists and 14 digs was Bolden.

Earning seven kills, one ace, one block, 15 digs and one assist was McGuigan. Also getting seven kills with 12 digs, one ace and one block was Ingwersen and AJ Boask came up with four blocks and one kill.

The second match of the day for the Cavaliers was against Lincoln Lutheran who is not only the top team in Class C-2 but is also rated No. 7 across all classes according to the World-Herald.

Neumann played right with the Warriors in the first set but ended up falling by four points. Lutheran asserted their dominance in the second and ran away with the set and match by 11 points.

Statistics were not provided in time for the press deadline for the Lincoln Lutheran game.

The Cavaliers started the week off with a road matchup with Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Sept. 27. Neumann will be at home against Aquinas Catholic at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29.