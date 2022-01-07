Neumann girls earn second place

All in all, it was a total team effort to get the win. Simons was very pleased with the production he was able to get from everybody who played in the game.

“We just got a lot of young kids we have to get in the mix of things and have to give us minutes,” Simons said. “It’s great that we can start this early in the season and that there this far along in some of the concepts we try to teach at Neumann.”

It was a little bit of a different animal for Neumann in the championship against Elkhorn North, who many would argue is the best girls team in the state. This didn’t faze the Cavaliers who played right with the Wolves in the first half.

McGuigan got Neumann off to a good start in the first quarter with a three that put the Cavaliers up 3-0. Later on, trailing 4-3 McGuigan knocked in another basket from behind the arc to give Neumann a two-point edge.

After one-quarter of play, it was the Wolves who were out in front by a slim margin at 10-9.

Similar to the first quarter, a three helped the Cavalier offense get going in the second. This time it was by Chvatal and it put Neumann up 12-10.