Neumann girls earn second place

WAHOO – Taking home second place at this year’s Bishop Neumann Holiday Tournament on the girls side was the Cavalier girls basketball squad. They were able to accomplish this by knocking off Seward 46-36 in the first round and then lost to Class B No. 1 Elkhorn North 63-34 in the championship.
In a game where the Cavaliers shot 26.3% from the field, Neumann relied heavily on its stellar defense to carry them against the Bluejays. In three out of the four quarters, Seward was not able to reach double figures.
“Seward is a tough team to guard,” Neumann Head Coach Jason Simons said. “They penetrate and kick so well and we knew that going in. We didn’t want to zone them too much. Our girls really did have a solid defensive effort except for the fouls.”
After falling behind 2-0 to the Bluejays, Neumann answered back with a three from Kinslee Bosak that put them ahead 4-2. Two point baskets from Mary Chvatal and Caitlin McGuigan increased the lead to six points.
At one point the lead was 12-2 in favor of the Cavaliers after a layup in transition by Kali Jurgensmeier. A 3-0 run by the Bluejays made it 12-5 in favor of Neumann after one.
Nicole Blum got the Cavaliers’ offense going in the second with a jumper. A great pass from Jill Johnson to Jurgensmeier resulted in an easy layup that put Neumann up 19-10.
After being down by as much as 13 points, Seward got back into the game and cut the lead down to six points. With the momentum moving the Bluejays way into halftime, Chvatal changed that with a three at the buzzer that put the Cavaliers up 29-20.
Leading Neumann with 10 points at the break in her first game back from injury was Jurgensmeier.
“We just wanted to get her a few minutes here and there,” Simons said. “She is a major factor in what we do and is a great athlete who goes and gets the basketball for us. It was nice to have her back.”
The stellar first half for Jurgensmeier carried over into the second half. She made her presence known inside with two rebounds and layups that increased the lead to 38-22.
Leading up to the fourth quarter the Cavaliers were ahead by 13 points at 40-27.
For the most part, Neumann’s offense was kept in check in the fourth by the Bluejays. They only scored six points but made enough free throws to hold on for the 10-point victory.
The Cavaliers’ leading scorer in the contest was Jurgensmeier with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Chvatal and Kinslee Bosak both had eight points, while Blum had five points, AJ Bosak scored four points and had six rebounds, McGuigan finished with three points and two steals, Elsa Vederal had two points and Johnson had one point and four rebounds.
All in all, it was a total team effort to get the win. Simons was very pleased with the production he was able to get from everybody who played in the game.
“We just got a lot of young kids we have to get in the mix of things and have to give us minutes,” Simons said. “It’s great that we can start this early in the season and that there this far along in some of the concepts we try to teach at Neumann.”
It was a little bit of a different animal for Neumann in the championship against Elkhorn North, who many would argue is the best girls team in the state. This didn’t faze the Cavaliers who played right with the Wolves in the first half.
McGuigan got Neumann off to a good start in the first quarter with a three that put the Cavaliers up 3-0. Later on, trailing 4-3 McGuigan knocked in another basket from behind the arc to give Neumann a two-point edge.
After one-quarter of play, it was the Wolves who were out in front by a slim margin at 10-9.
Similar to the first quarter, a three helped the Cavalier offense get going in the second. This time it was by Chvatal and it put Neumann up 12-10.
On the next possession, Kinslee Bosak increased that lead to four with a steal and layup.
Elkhorn North got on a little bit of a run towards the end of the half and got up by eight points. The Cavaliers were able to pull back within five points at 28-23 at the half.
A big reason for that was another made three by McGuigan.
After a solid first half, Neumann could not keep up with the Wolves in the second half. The offense, which did well in the first half for the Cavaliers, only produced 11 points in the final two-quarters of play.
Jurgensmeier scored 14 points and had 12 rebounds for her second double-double in two days. Finishing with 11 points and going three for three on three pointers was McGuigan, Ingwersen had four rebounds and one steal, Chvatal and Blum both had three points and Kinslee Bosak had two points, three assists, and two steals.