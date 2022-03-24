Neumann girls capture first place at Doane Invite

The Bishop Neumann girls track team proved they will be a force to be reckoned with this season, taking home first place out of 14 teams with 88.5 points at the Class C Doane Invite on March 18. Finishing in seventh place was Raymond Central with 27 points and the Cavaliers boys got ninth in the team standings with 29.

The strongest event on the track for the area athletes was the girls 60 meter hurdles. The top four positions were either from Neumann or Raymond Central, with Lizzie Lilly claiming first in a time of 10.47, AJ Bosak getting second clocking a 10.52, Autumn Haislet coming in third with a 10.72, and Grace Sullivan getting fourth in a time of 10.92.

The other first place medal won at the meet for the Cavalier girls came from Mary Chvatal in the long jump. She finished with a mark of 15-08.50, while Madelyn Lubischer jumped 15-05 to get third place for the Mustangs.

In the fastest event on the track, the 60 meter dash, there were three girls from the area in the finals. Teresa Quinn was the highest placer in third running an 8.50, while Chvatal got sixth with an 8.61 and freshman Sava Hitz of Raymond Central was seventh in a time of 8.74.

Both Kinslee Bosak and Caitlin McGuigan finished near the top of the pack in the 400 meter dash. Coming in third was Kinslee Bosak clocking a 1:04.54 and McGuigan was three spots back in sixth in a time of 1:07.45.

Coming through with a strong showing in the 800 meter run was a junior for the Cavaliers in Cassie Coufal. She was four seconds behind the leader from Elkhorn Valley, running a 2:37.39.

In a 200 meter dash field that featured over 40 girls, three girls from the area were able to place. They were Kinslee Bosak of Neumann who got third in a time of 28.51, Lubischer for the Mustangs who came in fourth running a 28.58, and Quinn in sixth place with a time of 29.52.

After a promising cross country season, Adelyn Zwick snuck inside the top eight in the 1,600 meter run. She ended up getting seventh place overall in a time of 6:26.96.

In the 4x400 meter relay, the Cavaliers and the Mustangs got second and third place. Neumann crossed the line with a time of 4:29.96 and Raymond Central was five seconds back with a 4:35.58.

The Cavaliers also reached the podium with their 4x800 meter relay team who were only eight seconds off the winners from Clarinda out of Iowa in third with a time of 11:17.80.

Kaysha Swartz was the top performer for Neumann in the field events. She was the Cavaliers leader in the throws, getting third in the shot put with a mark of 34-04.50 and sixth in the discus with a heave 93-10.

In the triple jump, McGuigan was able to tie for third place overall by jumping 30-10.50. The next three finishers behind her were Adelyn Heiss of Raymond Central who jumped 30-05, Julia Ingwersen for the Cavaliers who went 30-04.25, and then Kamarin Simmons for the Mustangs who ended up jumping 29-11.

Simmons tied for fourth place in the high jump competition on the girl’s side by clearing 4-08. Also getting over 4-08, but getting sixth due to more misses was Bridget Whitney and Quincy Cotter got ninth by jumping 4-06.

It was a tougher than usual day for the Neumann boys track team at Doane. One of the few bright spots for the Cavaliers was Connor Schutt who dominated in the field.

He moved into fifth in the all-time Neumann track record book in the triple jump with a mark of 43-06.75. The solid performances didn’t stop there for him, as he got second in the long jump by jumping 20-00 and third in the high jump by clearing 6-00.

In the 1,600 meter run, Jude Polacek did a good job not falling too far behind the lead pack. He ended up getting fifth place overall in a time of 5.11.89.

Other medalists for the Neumann boys were Trent Moudry who got eighth in the shot with a toss of 42-09.50, Mongar in seventh in the 400 meter dash running a 56.50, Calvin Sassaman getting fifth in the 60 meter hurdles clocking a 9.83, and Sassaman again in the 60 meter dash in a time of 7.69 which got him eighth place.

Coming up Neumann will be at the Boys Town Invitational on March 26.