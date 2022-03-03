Neumann gets revenge on Chieftains

WAHOO- In a rematch from a close contest in Yutan just a few weeks prior, the Bishop Neumann boys basketball team was able to get their revenge on the Chieftains with a dominating 55-35 victory on Feb. 22. They shot 50% from three and 52.6% from the field in the victory.

“We played very good and we had talked about getting off to a better start,” Neumann Head Coach John Kreikemeier said. “We were able to hit some shots and got a little bit of a lead, where last time we started so cold and they got a lead and controlled the tempo of the whole game. Being able to start by hitting a few shots and getting ahead, really helped set the tone for the game.”

Early in the contest, the Cavaliers were able to jump out to a 9-0 advantage on a three point play from Connor Schutt and a three from Turner Ahrens. Baskets by Aaron Spicka and Sam Stuhr made it a 13-5 game at the end of the first.

Neumann continued to role to start the second with a basket underneath by Stuhr and a pair of three pointers from Ahrens and Luke Meis that pushed their edge up to 21-5.

Yutan finally got their offense going with back-to-back buckets from senior Sam Petersen. A three-pointer from Nolan Timm made the score 24-12 in favor of the Cavaliers.

At halftime, Neumann was in full control up 27-12. A large part of that was their play on the inside that created easy buckets underneath and opened up shots from the outside.

“We are blessed with some good size and when we get it inside and go up strong we can create some problems,” Kreikemeier said. “Then hitting a few threes when they collapsed helped out immensely.”

After an initial bucket from Schutt for the Cavaliers, the Chieftains started to climb back in the game with two free throws from Petersen. A three from Jake Richmond and a layup by Carter Tichota made it a 29-21 lead for Neumann.

Clutch baskets from senior Michael Lynch helped the Cavaliers outscore Yutan 13-10 and take a 40-24 edge going to the final frame.

“They had us reeling a little bit at the end of the third quarter with foul trouble and we know how deadly some of their shooters can be,” Kreikemeier said. “It was huge for Michael Lynch to come off and run a few plays where he hasn’t been running them this year and hit some big shots to stymie the run.”

Lynch continued his scoring run with a basket underneath to start the fourth. Yutan tried to get back in the game with a layup from Richmond and a pair of baskets from Ben Denly, but in the end, it wasn’t enough.

Kanon Cada was the leading scorer for the Cavaliers with 10 points, four rebounds, and two steals. Dropping in nine points was Polacek and Schutt, Lynch and Stuhr had eight, Meis scored six, Ahrens had three, and Aaron Spicka finished with two points.

In his final game, Petersen led the Chieftains with 11 points. Scoring nine points was Richmond, Denly had seven points, Tichota dropped in five points, and Timm finished with three points.

With this being the end of the road for Yutan, Head Coach Jesse Gardner stated the seniors on this year’s team, which made up most the starting roster, will be missed. They competed in three State Basketball Tournaments and have done a lot to elevate the level of competiveness within the Chieftains program.

“They've been a key part of all of the success the program has had the past four years,” Gardner said. “They have put a lot of work into this program over the years & understand what it takes to compete at a high level. They have set an example of our younger players to follow. We will miss them.”

Yutan ends the season with a 12-11 record and Neumann moved on to play Class C-1 No. 3 Wahoo in the Subdistrict Final on Feb. 24.