Neumann football defeated by Lincoln Lutheran on road

LINCOLN – The Class C-2 No. 10 Bishop Neumann football team suffered their first setback since week two in a 30-17 loss at Lincoln Lutheran on Oct. 8.

A big factor in the outcome was the 21 points the Warriors scored in the second quarter.

In the first quarter, Lincoln Lutheran got on the board first with a 34-yard field goal by Seth Stowell.

Later in the quarter, Connor Schutt was able to score on a one-yard run for the Cavaliers. After the made extra point by John Lilly, Neumann led 7-3 at the end of the first.

Jonny Puelz started the second quarter off with a 10-yard reception from Garrett Hoefs for a Lincoln Lutheran touchdown. The Warriors scored two more times on a 2-yard run by Garret Hoefs and a nine-yard run by William Jurgens, to give Lincoln Lutheran a 24-7 lead at the break.

In the second half, the Cavaliers outscored the Warriors 10-6. In the end, the deficit they had from the second quarter was too much to overcome.

Neumann’s points in the second half came on a 34-yard field goal by Lilly in the third quarter and a 50-yard touchdown run by Calvin Sassaman in the fourth.