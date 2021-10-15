Neumann football defeated by Lincoln Lutheran on road

LINCOLN – The Class C-2 No. 10 Bishop Neumann football team suffered their first setback since week two in a 30-17 loss at Lincoln Lutheran on Oct. 8.
A big factor in the outcome was the 21 points the Warriors scored in the second quarter.
In the first quarter, Lincoln Lutheran got on the board first with a 34-yard field goal by Seth Stowell.
Later in the quarter, Connor Schutt was able to score on a one-yard run for the Cavaliers. After the made extra point by John Lilly, Neumann led 7-3 at the end of the first.
Jonny Puelz started the second quarter off with a 10-yard reception from Garrett Hoefs for a Lincoln Lutheran touchdown. The Warriors scored two more times on a 2-yard run by Garret Hoefs and a nine-yard run by William Jurgens, to give Lincoln Lutheran a 24-7 lead at the break.
In the second half, the Cavaliers outscored the Warriors 10-6. In the end, the deficit they had from the second quarter was too much to overcome.
Neumann’s points in the second half came on a 34-yard field goal by Lilly in the third quarter and a 50-yard touchdown run by Calvin Sassaman in the fourth.
Schutt threw for 149 yards in the loss and had two interceptions. Leading the team with 53 receiving yards was Luke Meis and Sam Stuhr had 44.
On the ground, Silas Mongar had 87 rushing yards and Sassaman had 70 and one rushing touchdown. Schutt had 38 rushing yards and one score.
Trenton Barry was the team leader in tackles with 14, while Michael Lynch had 10 and Sassaman and Vrana had nine.
This week the Cavaliers are at home at 7 p.m. against C-2 No. 5 Yutan. The Chieftains knocked off Syracuse 67-16 in their last game.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.