VALLEY – The weather gave no favors to the Bishop Neumann boys golf team at the Douglas County West Invite on April 5 at the Pines Country Club. Each team had to battle through 30 mph winds on a cold day that was down in the 30s in terms of temperature.

Despite this, the Cavaliers fought to put their best foot forward on the course, led by their senior, Steven Sladky. He found a way to play the conditions very well and ended up with an 18 hole score of 83 which was good enough for third place overall.

“Steven played well enough to grab the third place medal on an absolutely brutal day for golf,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Pat Sullivan said. “We had three players score, so we did not have a team score.”

Finishing behind Sladky with a 113 was freshman Ryley Mayberry and three strokes back of him was Aaron Spicka with a 116.

The next day, Neumann got better weather for the Norris Invite at Pioneers Golf Course in Lincoln. In the 15-team field, the Cavaliers came in 14th place with a 402.

Adding another medal to his collection for the year and taking seventh place overall was Sladky with a 76. He was consistent on the day, shooting a 38 on both the front and the back nine.

Back in 64th place for Neumann was Camdin McGuigan, who shot a 106, followed by Mayberry in 51st with a 108.

Coming in one right after the other in 67th and 68th place were Turner Ahrens and Spicka. Ahrens finished with a 112 and Spicka shot a 113 for 18 holes.

Winning the meet was Norris with a team score of 299. The Titans also had the top two individual placers in AJ Combs and Carson Thurber who carded a 72 and a 73.

This week the Cavaliers had a dual at home with Lincoln Lutheran at Hilltop Country Club on April 11. They are also playing in the York Invite at York Country Club at 9 a.m. on April 13.