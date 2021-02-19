Neumann FFA receives local donation

WAHOO – Thank you isn’t enough for the donation Colon’s Novus Ag made to Bishop Neumann’s FFA chapter, Katie Arp said.

Arp, FFA advisor and agriculture teacher, and her team of FFA officers accepted a $2,500 donation from Novus Ag’s Walker Luedtke and Martin Barry on Feb. 9 at the high school.

Luedtke said he had heard that the chapter was unable to raise money at the annual labor auction as they normally host because of the pandemic. That is why he and Barry made the decision to donate.

When Luedtke, who attended Wahoo Public, and Barry, who attended Bishop Neumann, were in school, there was no FFA chapter, Luedtke said. Luedtke commended the chapter’s leadership team for providing the opportunity to continue to develop agricultural interests for future students.

“You guys serve as the liaison and the leadership group setting the way for future classes,” Leudtke said. “Agriculture is really the backbone of our entire community.”

Arp said Trenton Barry, son of Martin Barry and one of the vice presidents on the leadership team, informed her that his father wanted to make a donation.