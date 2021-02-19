Neumann FFA receives local donation

WAHOO – Thank you isn’t enough for the donation Colon’s Novus Ag made to Bishop Neumann’s FFA chapter, Katie Arp said.
Arp, FFA advisor and agriculture teacher, and her team of FFA officers accepted a $2,500 donation from Novus Ag’s Walker Luedtke and Martin Barry on Feb. 9 at the high school.
Luedtke said he had heard that the chapter was unable to raise money at the annual labor auction as they normally host because of the pandemic. That is why he and Barry made the decision to donate.
When Luedtke, who attended Wahoo Public, and Barry, who attended Bishop Neumann, were in school, there was no FFA chapter, Luedtke said. Luedtke commended the chapter’s leadership team for providing the opportunity to continue to develop agricultural interests for future students.
“You guys serve as the liaison and the leadership group setting the way for future classes,” Leudtke said. “Agriculture is really the backbone of our entire community.”
Arp said Trenton Barry, son of Martin Barry and one of the vice presidents on the leadership team, informed her that his father wanted to make a donation.
While the chapter hasn’t been able to fundraise as much as normal, many FFA events have been virtual or cancelled so the chapter’s finances have not been impacted. Regardless, Arp said she’s grateful for this donation and all donations from the community.
“I’m continuously blown away and appreciative of all the support we get from individual community members and from businesses like Novus Ag,” Arp said.
Arp said the donation will go toward future competitions and conventions the Bishop Neumann and Wahoo Public students will attend in the future. She also said the donation from Novus Ag validates the purpose of FFA – to produce leaders within the agricultural industry.
“There’s businesses in the community that are willing to step up and provide monetary donations,” Arp said. “We have community members and industry representatives that come in and work with our contest teams as well to give these students the ability to network within the agricultural industry in Saunders County.”