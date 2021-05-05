Neumann FFA learns perseverance, flexibility after a season in pandemic 

WAHOO – Bishop Neumann FFA Advisor Katie Arp said her students have learned perseverance and flexibility after a season in a pandemic.
While the chapter dealt with the disappointment of not experiencing a normal year and having in-person contests cancelled, they also gained the ability to look on the bright side of things, the agriculture teacher said.
For junior Sam Vrana, the pandemic forced the chapter of 36 students to look at things from a different angle.
“Not being able to do exactly what we’ve done in the past to kind of, almost having fresh eyes on some of them,” Vrana said.
Vrana placed fifth individually in the farm and agribusiness management competition out of 281 students at the state FFA competitions. Vrana and his teammates Marissa Meduna, Kearsten Peterson and Lance Meduna received 38th overall.
The floriculture team placed seventh overall in state competition. Peterson received a silver medal in the employment skills competition. Also receiving silver was the parliamentary procedure team of which Vrana was also a member.
“It was the best performance that they’ve done,” Arp said. “I couldn’t have asked for better performance for their state performance even though it was through Zoom.”
Both Arp and Vrana said they hope next year can bring more normalcy. Vrana said he hopes he can go to his first in-person state competition since he hasn’t been able to go either of his years with the chapter.
While Arp will be leaving Neumann to teach and be the FFA adviser at at Raymond Central High School next school year, she is excited to watch her former students grow.
“I know that they still have the potential to do great things next year and continue to build upon that,” Arp said. “It’s going to be awesome to see.”