Neumann FFA learns perseverance, flexibility after a season in pandemic 

WAHOO – Bishop Neumann FFA Advisor Katie Arp said her students have learned perseverance and flexibility after a season in a pandemic.

While the chapter dealt with the disappointment of not experiencing a normal year and having in-person contests cancelled, they also gained the ability to look on the bright side of things, the agriculture teacher said.

For junior Sam Vrana, the pandemic forced the chapter of 36 students to look at things from a different angle.

“Not being able to do exactly what we’ve done in the past to kind of, almost having fresh eyes on some of them,” Vrana said.

Vrana placed fifth individually in the farm and agribusiness management competition out of 281 students at the state FFA competitions. Vrana and his teammates Marissa Meduna, Kearsten Peterson and Lance Meduna received 38th overall.

The floriculture team placed seventh overall in state competition. Peterson received a silver medal in the employment skills competition. Also receiving silver was the parliamentary procedure team of which Vrana was also a member.