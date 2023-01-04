Neumann falls short to Seward in close contest

WAHOO- The Bishop Neumann girls basketball team failed to find the win column at the Wahoo Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 and 29. In the first round, the Cavaliers fell to Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North 66-31 and then lost a heartbreaker to Seward 45-43.

Against Elkhorn North, the Wolves were able to get a 6-0 lead early on in the contest. A three-pointer from Nicole Blum cut the Cavaliers’ deficit back down to single digits at three points.

Neumann finished the quarter with six more points to make it a 16-9 contest, thanks to a jumper in the corner from Caitlin McGuigan and a pair of driving baskets from Kinslee Bosak.

To start the second, McGuigan came up with a steal and converted it into a layup on the other end to make it a 10-point game. Buckets on consecutive possessions from Jill Johnson trimmed it to 23-15 in favor of Elkhorn North.

After a three from McGuigan, the Wolves went on a 6-0 scoring run to end the half. This helped Elkhorn North build their lead to 35-18 going into the locker room.

Out of the break, McGuigan scored the first basket with a shot in the corner. A three-pointer from Kinslee Bosak made it an 18-point contest.

Similar to the second, the Wolves knew when to turn up the intensity and went on a nine-point scoring run. This increased the advantage out to 54-27 for Elkhorn North with one quarter remaining.

The Cavaliers ended the game with just four points in the fourth. They came off a three from Blum and a free throw from Bridget Whitney.

Despite losing by 35 points, Neumann was able to shoot 33.3% from the field. They were also 26.3% from three and had 22 rebounds.

Both scoring nine points to lead the Cavaliers were Kinslee Bosak and McGuigan. Blum ended up with six points, Johnson and AJ Bosak scored three and Whitney finished with one.

In the consolation game, Neumann matched up with Seward the next day. A furious 18-13 comeback wasn’t enough for the Cavaliers in a two-point loss to the Bluejays.

A big factor in the defeat for Neumann was a slow start where they were outscored 18-4. They fought back to make it 24-18 at halftime with 14 points.

The Cavaliers continued to get better offensively in the second half with 25 points compared to 21 put up by the Bluejays.

Neumann shot both 33% from the field and three in the game. They also had 13 assists, 11 steals and 33 rebounds in the game.

Kinslee Bosak was the Cavaliers top scorer with 15 points, four steals and four assists. Her sister AJ Bosak had 12 points, four steals, four rebounds and three assists.

Scoring seven points was Blum, McGuigan had four, Whitney ended up with three and Johnson finished with two points.

On Dec. 31, the Cavaliers were at home against Nebraska City Lourdes. They play at Class C-2 No. 3 West Point Guardian Angels at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 and then return home to play Columbus Scotus at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 7.