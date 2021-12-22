Neumann earns top five finish at Wahoo Invite

WAHOO- In what was a tough wrestling invite with a mix of schools from all classes across Nebraska, the Bishop Neumann wrestling team took fifth place with 83 points at the Wahoo Warrior Tournament on Dec. 18.
"This is a good measuring stick to see where we are with our technique and conditioning," Neumann Head Coach Daryl Braunsroth said. "We did pretty good but we found out some areas that we really need to work on. We will get better by districts."
The Cavaliers had no first-place finishes but had two second place finishers in Aaron Ohnoutka at 126 pounds and Max Lautenschlager at 138.
In his first match against Zach Marquardt of Holdrege, Aaron Ohnoutka won by pin in 2:49. He then earned a 17-2 tech fall against Zane Zoucha and won a 5-2 decision against Isaiah Foster of Wahoo to reach the finals.
In that title bout, he was matched up with Jakob Kavan of Aquinas Catholic who was a state finalist a season ago. The two went back and forth, but it was Kavan who won a 5-2 decision this time around.
After earning a bye in his first match, Lautenschlager pinned Bricen Wilkie of Malcolm in 0:27. In the semifinals, he did the same thing to Brandon Carpenter of Holdrege in 5:25.
The fates would turn for Lautenschlager in his finals match with Malachi Bordovsky of Wahoo. He tried his hardest to hang with the state finalist from a year ago in Class B but ended up getting pinned in 4:30.
Getting third and dropping his first match of the year was David Hart at 120 pounds. He started off with a 9-1 major decision against Amir A Rasulov of Omaha Westside and then lost a 4-2 decision to Zander Kavan of Aquinas Catholic.
In the consolation semifinals, he won a 6-2 decision over Gavin Ruff of Grand Island Northwest and then won by forfeit against Rasulov in the third-place match.
At 152 pounds Adam Ohnoutka finished fourth going 3-2. He started off 2-0 with a 17-2 major decision over Logan Fittro of Wahoo and a pin of Ty Beetison of Ashland-Greenwood in 3:23.
He was then matched up with defending state champion and undefeated Christopher Nickolite of Aquinas Catholic his next time out. He ended up losing by a tech fall at 18-1.
Dominic Vercellino of Plattsmouth was Adam Ohnoutka opponent in the consolation semifinal and he defeated him with a pin in 4:21.
This got him to the third-place match where he was up against Michael Myers of Omaha Westside. Myers would get Adam Ohnoutka on his back and pinned him in 2:01.
The 170-pound weight class was one of the more loaded weights at the meet. Despite this, Samuel Vrana found a way to get fourth overall.
He defeated Cannon McCarty of Omaha Westside in the quarterfinals with a 4-2 decision and then lost a 5-2 decision against Josh Colgrove of Plattsmouth in the semifinals. Samuel Vrana pinned Chrystian Wieczorek of Concordia/DC West in 2:59 in the consolation semifinals and then lost a 10-6 decision against a one-loss Gavin Zoucha of Malcolm in the third-place match.
Not medaling were Cade Lierman at 132 pounds and Thomas Vrana at 182 pounds, but both wrestlers won matches. Lierman pinned Trey Wolf of Holdrege in a 1:45 and Thomas Vrana pinned Charlie Wood of Concordia/DC West in a 1:20.
Neumann is now off until Dec. 29. That day they will be traveling to the Fillmore Central Wrestling Invite.