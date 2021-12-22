Neumann earns top five finish at Wahoo Invite

WAHOO- In what was a tough wrestling invite with a mix of schools from all classes across Nebraska, the Bishop Neumann wrestling team took fifth place with 83 points at the Wahoo Warrior Tournament on Dec. 18.

"This is a good measuring stick to see where we are with our technique and conditioning," Neumann Head Coach Daryl Braunsroth said. "We did pretty good but we found out some areas that we really need to work on. We will get better by districts."

The Cavaliers had no first-place finishes but had two second place finishers in Aaron Ohnoutka at 126 pounds and Max Lautenschlager at 138.

In his first match against Zach Marquardt of Holdrege, Aaron Ohnoutka won by pin in 2:49. He then earned a 17-2 tech fall against Zane Zoucha and won a 5-2 decision against Isaiah Foster of Wahoo to reach the finals.

In that title bout, he was matched up with Jakob Kavan of Aquinas Catholic who was a state finalist a season ago. The two went back and forth, but it was Kavan who won a 5-2 decision this time around.

After earning a bye in his first match, Lautenschlager pinned Bricen Wilkie of Malcolm in 0:27. In the semifinals, he did the same thing to Brandon Carpenter of Holdrege in 5:25.