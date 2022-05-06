Neumann earns combined team title at North Bend Invite

NORTH BEND- The Bishop Neumann boys and girls track teams both put out terrific performances at the North Bend Invite on April 26. Getting first on the girl’s side were the Cavalier girls with 196 points, the boy’s team took second with 102 points, and Neumann won the combined team score with 298 points scored.

“We knew that Wahoo has an excellent boys’ team and that getting second place was a more realistic goal, so I’m happy with that,” Neumann Boys Head Coach Tim Rezac said. “Our girls’ team continues to dominate so they really looked amazing on Tuesday.”

Earning a gold medal on the track in the 1,600 meter run was Adelyn Zwick. Her winning time was 5:55.99, while Cassie Coufal took third clocking a 6:09.45, and Jenna Sladky came in fifth in a time of 6:20.

Getting first and second in the 300 meter hurdles was Kali Jurgensmeier and Kinslee Bosak in times of 46.35 and 46.94. Two spots behind them was AJ Bosak who posted a 51.95.

The 4x100 and the 4x800 teams both reached the top of the podium as well for the Cavaliers. Lizzie Lilly, Jill Johnson, Mary Chvatal, and Teresa Quinn broke the tape in 52.46 in the 4x100 and Coufal, Zwick, Caitlin McGuigan, and Kinslee Bosak clocked a 10:24.96 in the 4x800.

In the field events, Jurgensmeier was the top finisher in the high jump by clearing 5-00. Teammate Bridget Whitney also medaled by getting sixth with a jump of 4-10.

Jurgensmeier followed up her win in the high jump by taking gold in the triple jump with a mark of 36-01.50. Right behind her was Caitlin McGuigan getting second with a mark of 35-05.75, and Julia Ingwersen took third with a jump of 32-00.50.

Claiming second place in the 100 meter dash was Chvatal in a time of 13.70. Coming in fourth place was Johnson running a 13.88, and Lizzie Lilly got sixth clocking a 14.26.

Quinn was able to add a silver medal in a time of 27.26 in the 200 meter dash to go along with her gold medal in the 400. Getting second in the 400 meter dash was Jurgensmeier who ran a 1:01.83 and Kinslee Bosak took fifth by posting a 1:06.15.

Coming through the line in second in the 800 meter run was Coufal with a time of 2:33.58. Getting third overall was Zwick who ran a 2:37.70.

The 4x400 meter relay team of Kinslee Bosak, Caitlin McGuigan, AJ Bosak, and Quinn took second place by clocking a 4:26.53.

Both Chvatal and Kaysha Swartz claimed second in the long jump and the shot put. Chvatal finished with a mark of 15-07 in the long jump and Swartz ended up with a toss of 37-04.50 in the shot.

On the boy’s side, Luke Meis clocked one of his better times of the year in the 800 meter run and won with a 2:05.77. Taking sixth place was Kannon Cada who ran a 2:17.23.

In the 110 meter hurdles, Camdyn Swartz continues to dominate with another solid performance. He took first place in a time of 15.43 and Henry Stuhr earned fourth posting a 16.82.

The top relay for Neumann was the 4x400 meter relay team of Sassaman, Trenton Moudry, John Lilly, and Michael Lynch who took first by running a 3:37.91.

Connor Schutt was able to jump 6-00 in the high jump to take gold. He also got third place in the triple jump with a mark of 41-04.50.

Coming through with a second place finish in the 3,200 meter run was Joey Eahrhorn. He led the pack behind the leader and ran an 11:07.67.

Taking second behind Wahoo in the 4x800 meter relay were the Cavaliers. John Lilly, Joseph Haberman, Jude Polacek, and Jackson Johnson clocked a 9:03.01.

This week Neumann also competed at the Centennial Conference Invite at Pawnee Park in Columbus on April 30.