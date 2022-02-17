Neumann dropped by Chieftains and Knights

YUTAN- In a pair of competitive ball games, the Bishop Neumann boys basketball team found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard against Yutan on Feb. 8 and Archbishop Bergan on Feb. 11 on the road. The Cavaliers fell to the Chieftains 49-37 and the Knights 60-45.

Out of the gate, Neumann did not have the recipe for success with poor shooting that resulted in them scoring six points against Yutan. After reaching double digits in the point’s category, the Chieftains doubled up the Cavaliers 12-6 after one-quarter of action.

Neumann fared better on offense in the second with nine points. They still struggled to slow down Yutan who scored 12 points again and increased their lead to 24-15.

Pacing the Chieftains with seven points apiece in the first half was Ben Denly and Jake Richmond. Aaron Spicka was the leading scorer for the Cavaliers with five points.

Both teams battled tooth and nail in the second half. Despite tough play on both sides, it was Yutan who continued to have a slight edge on Neumann as they outscored the Cavaliers 9-8 in the third and then 16-14 in the fourth quarter.

Both Richmond and Connor Schutt had big second halves for their respective teams.