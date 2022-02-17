Neumann dropped by Chieftains and Knights

YUTAN- In a pair of competitive ball games, the Bishop Neumann boys basketball team found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard against Yutan on Feb. 8 and Archbishop Bergan on Feb. 11 on the road. The Cavaliers fell to the Chieftains 49-37 and the Knights 60-45.
Out of the gate, Neumann did not have the recipe for success with poor shooting that resulted in them scoring six points against Yutan. After reaching double digits in the point’s category, the Chieftains doubled up the Cavaliers 12-6 after one-quarter of action.
Neumann fared better on offense in the second with nine points. They still struggled to slow down Yutan who scored 12 points again and increased their lead to 24-15.
Pacing the Chieftains with seven points apiece in the first half was Ben Denly and Jake Richmond. Aaron Spicka was the leading scorer for the Cavaliers with five points.
Both teams battled tooth and nail in the second half. Despite tough play on both sides, it was Yutan who continued to have a slight edge on Neumann as they outscored the Cavaliers 9-8 in the third and then 16-14 in the fourth quarter.
Both Richmond and Connor Schutt had big second halves for their respective teams.
Richmond had 12 points in the fourth quarter and made nine of 10 free throws to close the contest out. After only scoring two points in the first half, Schutt had 18 points for Neumann in the second half.
Leading the Cavaliers with a game-high 20 points against the Chieftains was Schutt. Sam Stuhr ended up scoring seven points, Spicka dropped in five, both Trevor Sladky and Turner Ahrens had two, and Kanon Cada finished with one point.
Against Bergan, Neumann started out playing right with the Knights. They were only outscored 11-8 in the first quarter and ended up scoring 13 points compared to 12 points by Bergan in the second.
Heading into halftime, the Cavaliers were down 23-21.
The Knights were able to put distance between themselves and Neumann in the third quarter with 15 points compared to just eight for the Cavaliers. With one quarter left in regulation, Neumann had to dig out of a 39-29 deficit.
That didn’t happen, with Bergan having their best shooting performance in the fourth with 22 points. Jude Polacek closed the game out with a made three to help the Cavaliers score 11 points in the fourth.
In the game, the Knights outrebounded Neumann 27 to 19. Bergan also shot 55% from the field and 30% from three.
Scoring eight points to lead Neumann was Jude Polacek and Michael Lynch. Schutt was not far off their pace with seven points, Cada, Luke Meis, and Stuhr had six, and Ahrens finished with four points.