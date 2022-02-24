Neumann dominates Falcons in opening round

WAHOO– A 4-0 deficit to Douglas County West early on didn’t faze the Bishop Neumann girls basketball team in the first round of the C1-5 Subdistrict Tournament at Wahoo on Feb. 15. In fact, the Cavaliers used it as motivation as they only gave up nine points to the Falcons the rest of the game in a 54-13 victory.

“We got down 4-0 because I think we had some nerves,” Neumann Head Coach Jason Simons said. “Then we started to get going a little bit and started flying around. We were able to create some turnovers and get some steals out of that, but we did a pretty good job of finishing tonight.”

With Neumann up 8-5, Elsa Vedral made three-pointers on back-to-back possessions to increase the lead to nine points. A layup by Kinslee Bosak off a turnover made the score 19-5 in favor of the Cavaliers.

The dominance by Neumann carried over into the second quarter, where Kinslee Bosak made a layup. A basket by Kali Jurgensmeier off a turnover and a three from Vedral helped push the Cavaliers advantage up to 43-7 at the half.

In the third, Kinslee Bosak kicked things off with a basket underneath making it a 38 point contest. A three from Mary Chvatal increased the lead to 50-14 in favor of Neumann going to the fourth.

Both teams fell back on their defense in the final frame. The Cavaliers were held to just two points and the Falcons scored three.

Vedral was the leading scorer for Neumann with 16 points and five rebounds and Kinslee Bosak had 14 points and four assists. Scoring nine points with four rebounds was Jurgensmeier and Chvatal had seven points with four assists, McGuigan came through with four points and six assists and Jill Johnson and Bridget Whitney finished with two points.