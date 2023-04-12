LINCOLN – The Bishop Neumann boys and girls track teams traveled to the inaugural Lincoln Northwest Invite on April 6. Despite having three Class A squads in attendance, the Cavaliers won the girls team race with 139 points and finished second in the boys team race with 103.

“As usual, the field events and hurdles were our biggest strengths at this meet,” Bishop Neumann Boys Head Coach Tim Rezac said. “Despite this being a 10-team meet with three Class A schools, we won four of the five field events in which we competed and got second in the fifth one.”

Picking up first place finishes in both the shot put and the discus for the Neumann was Trent Moudry. The junior ended with a throw of 50-06 in the shot and 145-10 in the discus. Both of those marks were personal bests for him.

Also earning two golds in the field was Connor Schutt. He finished with a PR in the triple jump by going 43-11 and ended up jumping 20-11 in the long jump. On top of that, Schutt took second in the high jump after clearing 6-02.

Calvin Sassaman took home silver medals in both the 110 and 300 meter hurdles. He got to the line in a PR time of 16.27 in the 110 high hurdles and clocked 41.16 in the 300 hurdles.

Also medaling in both hurdle events were Henry Stuhr and William Sassaman. Stuhr took third in the 110 high hurdles by posting a 16.4. In the 300 meter hurdles, the sophomore took fourth by running a 43.95.

William Sassaman pickied up fifth place in both the 110 and 300 meter hurdles, clocking a 16.66 in the 110s and then a PR of 44.28 in the 300s.

For the girls, Kerstyn Chapek was the top point scorer on the day. She flew to first place finishes in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes.

The freshman broke the tape in a time of 12.80 in the 100 meter dash. In the prelims, she ran a PR of 12.79 in the event. In the 200 meter dash, Chapek ran her second PR of the day when she clocked a 26.93.

Kinslee Bosak earned the only other gold for the Cavalier girls in the 300 meter hurdles. She posted her fastest time of the season when she ran 47.24.

The relays for Neumann were also a huge source of points with all three of the coming in second place.

Adelyn Zwick, Isabelle Zelazney, Grace Ryan and Jenna Sladky posted a 10:50.86 in the 4x800 and Chapek, Adalin Bosak, Adelyn Zwick and Kinslee Bosak clocked a 4:17.67 in the 4x400. Finishing in a time of 52.10 in the 4x100 were Lizzie Lilly, Jill Johnson, Ela Lanik and Chapek.

Leading the Cavaliers in the mile was the sophomore Zwick. She clocked her best time of the season with a 5:48.02.

Earning two silver medals in the shot put and the discus was Kaysha Swartz. The senior had a PR toss of 116-09 in the discus and ended up with a mark of 35-00.50 in the shot put.

Neumann competed at the Logan View Invite on April 11. They will be at the Wahoo Invite at 2 p.m. on April 14.

The rest of the medalists from the Lincoln Northwest Invite for the Cavaliers can be found below.

Lincoln Northwest

Falcon Invite

Boys 800 M Run- 5. Trent Moudry, 2:12.26

Girls 400 M Dash- 6. Adalin Bosak, 1:05.34; 8. Nicole Blum, 1:06.65

Girls 100 M Hurdles- 2. Adalin Bosak, 17.11; 3. Lizzie Lilly, 17.49; 4. Kinslee Bosak, 17.56

Girls 300 M Hurdles- 3. Adalin Bosak, 51.00; 5. Rylie Lechtenberg, 54.98

Girls 1,600 M Run- 7. Jenna Sladky, 6:24.71

Girls 3,200 M Run- 3. Isabelle Zelazny, 14:02.65; 5. Miley Reeves, 15:05.99

Boys 4x100 M Relay- 6. Bishop Neumann (Caleb Chvatal, Henry Stuhr, Calvin Sassaman and Connor Schutt), 46.22

Boys 4x400 M Relay- 5. Bishop Neumann (Kannon Cada, Henry Stuhr, William Sassaman and Calvin Sassaman), 3:40.57

Boys 4x800 M Relay- 4. Bishop Neumann (Kannon Cada, John Lilly, Jacob Rezac and Joseph Wyllie), 9:10.43

Girls Shot Put- 3. Jill Johnson, 34-08.50

Girls Discus- 3. Jill Johnson, 115-08

Boys Discus- 7. Andrew Meduna, 118-02

Girls High Jump- 5. Bridget Whitney, 5-00

Boys Long Jump- 8. Trevor Sladky, 19-03.75