Neumann dispatches NEN for the second time

HASTINGS- For the third time on the season, the Bishop Neumann Softball Team did battle with NEN to open up the Class C State Softball Tournament at the Smith Softball Complex in Hasting on Oct. 12. The Cavaliers took a 2-1 series lead on the Vipers with a 13-5 win and then fell in the quarterfinals to Yutan-Mead 3-0.

Against NEN, Neumann had a 2-0 deficit going to the bottom of the first. With one out, Avery Mayberry and Jill Johnson singled to left and right field to give the Cavaliers two baserunners.

Both ended up crossing home to tie the game up on a sacrifice fly hit by Bridget Whitney.

Neumann used the home run ball to grab a 4-2 lead in the third inning. They came off the bats of Johnson and Whitney to center.

The Vipers fought to stay in the game with two runs in the fourth inning that tied the contest up at four apiece.

Grace Schulz helped give the Cavaliers the lead back by stealing home on a wild pitch in the fifth. That was followed up by Aubrey Sylliaasen grounding out to the shortstop which scored Johnson and gave Neumann a 6-4 edge.

Two more runs were platted in the inning when Logan Syliaasen singled to left field scoring Lizzie Lilly and then Kaysha Swartz stole home on a wild pitch.

With an 8-5 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth, Neumann tacked on five more runs to eight-run rule the Vipers. They were driven in by Johnson with a double to left field, a hit by Aubrey Sylliaasen to third and then a single by Lainey Weist to center.

Knocking in three runs apiece in the victory were Johnson, Whitney and Aubrey Sylliaasen. Both Logan Sylliaasen and Weist had one hit and one RBI.

Addison Sylliaasen was the starting pitcher and went six innings, gave up two earned runs and struck out six batters.

The victory moved the Cavaliers into the quarterfinals where they took on the second seed Yutan-Mead. Neumann hung right with the Patriots but couldn’t figure out how to hit Shaylynn Campbell for the Patriots in a 3-0 loss.

Yutan-Mead’s first run came in the third inning and then they tacked on two more in the top of the seventh. Neumann had three hits in the game and couldn’t advance anybody into scoring position.

Mayberry picked up two hits in the loss and Aubrey Sylliaasen had one. Pitching seven innings, giving up three earned runs and striking out seven batters was Addison Sylliaasen.

Neumann moved into the bottom half of the bracket after the loss where they took on Malcolm on Oct. 13.