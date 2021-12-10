Neumann continuing to battle hard while injured

Omaha- In a matchup of two team’s preseason rated in their respective classes, it was the Class B No. 6 Omaha Skutt girl’s basketball team that downed Class C-1 No. 5 Bishop Neumann 73-39 in the team’s season opener on Dec. 2 at Skutt.
Early on it was close between the SkyHawks and Cavaliers, with Neumann trailing by two. The Cavaliers were able to take the lead at 7-6 when Mary Chvatal knocked down a three in the corner.
Later on, Skutt was up 13-9 when Kinslee Bosak jumped in front of a pass. She was able to go the length of the court and make a layup, trimming the deficit to two points.
At this point, the SkyHawks were able to open up the lead a little bit, going on a 15-3 run that gave them a 28-14 edge.
Elsa Vederal helped get the Cavalier offense back on track with a three up top. Several plays later, Caitlin McGuigan jumped in front of a pass and converted it into points, making it 28-17 in favor of Skutt.
In the second half, McGuigan came up with a steal to start things off and made a layup. Later in the third quarter, Vederal knocked down a corner three making the score 47-29 SkyHawks.
Heading to the fourth quarter, Neumann found themselves down by 20 points at 55-35. The score did not improve in the fourth, where the Cavaliers were outscored 18-4 by Skutt.
Neumann ended up having a better field goal percentage than the SkyHawks at 41% compared to 40.3%. The big difference was the three-point shooting and the offensive rebounding, where Skutt made 12 threes compared to three for the Cavaliers and had 18 offensive rebounds to Neumann’s eight.
Leading the Cavaliers with nine points was Chvatal. Both Vederal and McGuigan had eight points, Kinslee Bosak had six, and Nicole Blum and Julia Ingwersen had four.
In the rebounding category, both Vederal and Chvatal had six. Coming up with four rebounds was McGuigan and Ingwersen and Ana Fisher had two.
Jumping in front of three passes for steals was Chvatal. Both Kinslee Bosak and McGuigan recorded one.
In a matter of a day, the Cavaliers were able to put together a much more competitive performance against Class C-2 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia in a 47-37 loss. After falling behind14-7 after the first, Neumann outscored the Hawkettes 8-6 in the second to trim their deficit to 20-15 at the half.
“We have grown a lot in just the matter of a day,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Jason Simons said. “We handled the pressure a little bit better and St. Cecilia is known for their hard nose man. I am really proud of them and they’re doing a nice job playing catchup while we’re injured.”
After trailing by nine at 34-25 after three, Neumann was able to get within four points in the fourth at 34-30 after Kinslee Bosak stole the ball and made a layup.
That was as close as the Cavaliers would get, with St. Cecilia closing the game out on a 13-7 run on their way to winning by ten.
Leading Neumann with 11 points was Vederal and Chvatal was second on the team with nine points. Finishing with eight points was Bosak, while McGuigan had five.
The Cavaliers have one game this week against Norfolk Catholic. They take on the Knights at home on Dec. 12.