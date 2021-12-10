Neumann continuing to battle hard while injured

Omaha- In a matchup of two team’s preseason rated in their respective classes, it was the Class B No. 6 Omaha Skutt girl’s basketball team that downed Class C-1 No. 5 Bishop Neumann 73-39 in the team’s season opener on Dec. 2 at Skutt.

Early on it was close between the SkyHawks and Cavaliers, with Neumann trailing by two. The Cavaliers were able to take the lead at 7-6 when Mary Chvatal knocked down a three in the corner.

Later on, Skutt was up 13-9 when Kinslee Bosak jumped in front of a pass. She was able to go the length of the court and make a layup, trimming the deficit to two points.

At this point, the SkyHawks were able to open up the lead a little bit, going on a 15-3 run that gave them a 28-14 edge.

Elsa Vederal helped get the Cavalier offense back on track with a three up top. Several plays later, Caitlin McGuigan jumped in front of a pass and converted it into points, making it 28-17 in favor of Skutt.

In the second half, McGuigan came up with a steal to start things off and made a layup. Later in the third quarter, Vederal knocked down a corner three making the score 47-29 SkyHawks.