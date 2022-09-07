Neumann continues to flex muscles in win over Wayne

WAYNE- The Class C No. 2 Bishop Neumann softball team continues to show why they are still one of the best in Class C with a dominating 10-2 win against Class C No. 10 Wayne on August 30. The Cavaliers piled up 12 hits in the win and took advantage of eight errors committed by the Blue Devils.

It didn’t take the Cavaliers long at all to get on the scoreboard with a run in the top of the first. Grace Schulz led off the inning reaching on an error and then came around to score on a single to center field by Mayberry.

With the score tied at 1-1, Neumann tacked on three more runs in the top of the second. The first two runs were driven in by Kya Swartz on a home run to left field and then Mayberry singled to center driving in Schulz and putting the Cavaliers up 4-1.

Neumann had two runners on and one out in the fourth when Aubrey Sylliaasen singled to center scoring Schulz and Mayberry. Another single, this time by Bridget Whitney brought Aubrey Sylliaasen and Jill Johnson to the plate and increased Neumann’s advantage out to 8-1.

In the top of the sixth, Logan Sylliaasen earned a four pitch walk with two outs. This came back to haunt Wayne when Whitney singled to center and Kaysha Swartz reached base on an error made at first that scored two runs and increased the lead to eight.

Finishing with at least one hit and two runs batted in were Whitney, Kya Swartz, and Aubrey Sylliaasen. Mayberry had one hit and two RBIs.

Going six innings on the mound with two earned runs surrendered and eight strikeouts was Aubrey Sylliaasen.

Neumann returned home on Sept. 1 when they took on Fort Calhoun. The Cavaliers wasted no time scoring six runs in the second as they went on to knock off the Pioneers by a final of 11-3.

Leading the Cavaliers with four hits and two RBIs in the win was Mayberry. Aubrey Sylliaasen, Lizzie Lilly, Whitney, Schulz, Kya Swartz, Kaysha Swartz, and Lainey Weist all had one run batted in.

Pitching five innings, giving up no earned runs, and striking out five batters was Aubrey Sylliaasen.

This year Neumann hosted the Catholic Schools Softball Tournament at Hackberry Park on Sept. 3. The Cavaliers ended the day going 2-1, with a loss to Omaha Mercy 4-1 in the first game and then wins over Omaha Gross Catholic 16-4 and then Mercy 3-1.

In the final game of the tourney, Neumann was able to avenge a loss to the Monarchs by winning a low scoring battle by two.

The Cavaliers got on the board first in the bottom of the first with a solo home run down the line by Mayberry. Neumann tacked on two more runs with a double by Whitney to left field and a bunt by Johnson in the bottom of the fifth.

Throwing a spectacular game on the mound in her first varsity start was Aubree Milliken. She pitched seven innings, gave up one earned run, and had one strikeout.

In their second game of the day, Neumann was able to shake off a disappointing loss by blasting Omaha Gross. They had three home runs in a 12 run blowout of the Cougars.

Leading the Cavaliers with two hits and five RBIs was Johnson. Swartz came up with one hit and three runs batted in, Whitney and Mayberry had multiple hits and two RBIs, and Aubrey Sylliaasen and Weist both had one hit and one run batted in.

Going two innings, giving up no earned runs, and striking out two batters was Aubrey Sylliaasen. Weist went one inning, gave up no earned runs, and had one strikeout.

Neumann suffered their second loss of the year when they were defeated by Mercy in the first round Saturday. The Cavaliers had a 1-0 lead going to the third when the Monarchs struck for two runs in back-to-back innings to take a three run advantage that would stick.

Whitney had the only RBI and one hit in the loss.

Pitching four innings, giving up three earned runs, and striking out three batters as the starter was Aubrey Sylliaasen. In relief, Milliken pitched two innings and gave up no earned runs.

This week the Cavaliers started off with a home game against Class C No. 2 Yutan-Mead on Sept. 6. On Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. Neumann travels to the Dill Softball Complex in Omaha for the Mercy Tournament.