Neumann claims win in blowout fashion over Fairbury

WAHOO- The Class C No. 2 Bishop Neumann softball team was able to get back in the win column when they knocked off Fairbury 11-2 at home on Sept. 22. It was a true team victory with the Cavaliers getting hits from seven different players.

Neumann wasted no time getting on the board, scoring four runs right of the gate.

The first two runs were driven in by a two run homer to center by Avery Mayberry. It was her eighth home run of the season.

With Jill Johnson on first after singling, Bridget Whitney hit a triple to right field scoring her. A sac fly by Logan Sylliaasen to center knocked in pinch runner Lizzie Lilly on third giving the Cavaliers a 4-0 advantage.

Three more runs were tacked on by Neumann in the third and fourth to push their lead out to 7-1. Jill Johnson hit a solo homer to center in the third and Grace Schulz singled to right field driving in Aubrey Sylliaasen and Mayberry in the fourth.

In the bottom of the fifth, Whitney led the inning off with a single back to the pitcher. Two batters later, Kaysha Swartz got the courtesy runner Lilly home with a single to left field making it 8-2 in favor of the Cavaliers.

The final three runs were driven in by a double from Kya Swartz to left field and a double by Schulz to left field.

Getting two hits and four RBIs in the win was Schulz, while Mayberry had two hits and two runs batted in. All driving in one run apiece were Kya Swartz, Kaysha Swartz, Logan Sylliaasen, Whitney, and Johnson.

Pitching all five innings was Addison Sylliaasen with one earned run surrendered and six strikeouts. Her record for the year is now 6-1 with a 2.20 ERA.

The Cavaliers took on Class B No. 10 Seward at home on Sept. 20. They play at DC West at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 and will be at Crete Invite at 9 a.m. on Sept. 24.