Neumann can’t overcome slow start in loss to Patriots

WAHOO- On Sept. 6, Neumann took on the top team in Class C and Saunders County rival Yutan-Mead at Hackberry Park. A fast start by the Patriots led to the game spiraling out of control for the Cavaliers in an 11-1 defeat.

Early on in the contest Laycee Josoff and Sophia Brennan hit a pair of home runs to give Yutan-Mead a 5-0 lead. The Patriots would continue to tack on runs in the contest with one in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth, and two in the fifth.

Neumann’s only run of the game came in the bottom of the fourth. After Logan Sylliaasen was walked to start the inning, Kaysha Swartz put down a sacrifice bunt. Yutan-Mead was able to get Kaysha Swartz out at first, but then an error on the same play allowed Logan Sylliaasen to cross home.

Coming up with the three hits for the Cavaliers in the loss was Avery Mayberry, Grace Schulz, and Kaysha Swartz.

The freshman Aubrey Milliken started the game for Neumann and was tagged for four earned runs and recorded only one out. Lainey Weist pitched the final 4.2 innings and gave up six earned runs and had three strikeouts.

In other news, I want to apologize to Addison Sylliaasen for giving her sister Aubrey Sylliaasen credit for the work she has been doing as pitcher this season in previous articles. She has been the strongest pitcher for the Cavaliers logging 51 innings, compiling a 6-1 record, and striking out 61 batters.

All articles have been corrected online to show Addison was the pitcher.