Neumann battles best in Class C at Scotus Invite

COLUMBUS- In one of their toughest tournaments of the season, the Bishop Neumann boys golf team took 12th place with a 426 at the Scotus Central Catholic Invite at the Elks Country Club on April 19. The top six schools at the meet all shot under 400 as a team for the day.

Leading the Cavaliers with a 95 was Jacob Sommerfeld. He finished with a 48 on the front nine and lowered that score down to a 47 on the back nine.

Two strokes off his pace was Steven Sladky who shot a 97. It was a struggle for the junior who hasn’t shot above 90 yet this season. His front nine score was a 49 and then his back nine score was one stroke lower with a 48.

Next to finish for Bishop Neumann was Remington Musgrove with a 116. He started his day off by carding a 56 through the first nine holes and then shot a 60 on the back half of the tournament.

Carter Malina ended up two strokes behind Musgrove with a 118. A nine on hole one resulted in him shooting a 57 on the front nine. It didn’t get better for him on the back nine, where he shot four strokes higher with a 61.

The fifth and final golfer for the Cavaliers was Camdin McGuigan. He struggled with a 66 on the front nine, which resulted in his final score being 127.

Neumann took part in the Bishop Neumann Invite on April 25 and then will be at the Oakland Craig Invite at 9 a.m. on April 30 at the Oakland Country Club.