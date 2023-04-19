WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann golf team welcomed in Lincoln Lutheran for a dual at the Hilltop Country Club in Wahoo on April 11. In a close battle, it was the Cavaliers who fell to the Warriors by a score of 188 to 179.

Leading Neumann at the dual was Steven Sladky. The senior put together his lowest nine hole score of the season with a 36.

Also raising his play against Lutheran was Camdin McGuigan. For the first time this year he shot below 50 for nine holes with a 48.

“It was nice to see Camdin break 50 and Steven played another solid round to grab medalist honors,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Pat Sullivan said.

Three strokes behind McGuigan was Turner Ahrens, who carded a 51. That was followed by Avery Mayberry with a 53 and Aaron Spicka who shot a 56.

The final two golfers for the Cavaliers were Izzy Woita and Ingrid Bartek. Carding a 70 was Woita and Bartek shot a 77.

Next up for Neumann was the York Invite at the York Country Club on April 13. The Cavaliers ended up putting together a 408 as a team at the meet.

Medaling in 11th place for the Cavaliers was Sladky. This season, he has yet to lose to anybody that is in Class C.

Improving with a score of 106 was Ahrens and Spicka also shot under 110 with a 109.

Coming in fourth and fifth for Neumann were Mayberry and McGuigan. Carding a 112 was Mayberry and McGuigan was two strokes back with a 114.

This week the Cavaliers are at the Columbus Scotus Invite at 9 a.m. at the Elks Country Club on April 20.