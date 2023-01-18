Neumann back in the win column against Raiders

WAHOO – After a tough loss in overtime to Boys Town, the Bishop Neumann boys basketball team got back in the win column with a 52-43 victory at home against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Jan. 10. The Cavaliers overcame a hot shooting performance by the Raiders at the start to get the victory.

“It was really good that we didn’t panic and just continued to play the game,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach John Kreikemeier said. “We talk about playing the whole game and seeing if we can make the plays, in the end, to figure out how to win.”

With a 5-2 deficit at the start, Jacob Rezac hit a corner three to tie the game. Another corner three from Rezac followed by a layup from Aaron Spicka made the score 16-10 in favor of LV/S-S after one.

During the second quarter, Neumann started on the comeback trail with a three from Rezac and a layup from Turner Ahrens that gave the Cavaliers a two-point lead. A few possessions later, Andrew Vech made an old fashioned three-point play to extend Neumann’s edge to 23-16.

The half was closed out with Luke Meis stealing the ball and making a layup which gave the Cavaliers a 30-18 advantage at the break.

After keeping their lead at 12 points at 39-27 after three, the Raiders started making a comeback in the fourth. Behind the three-point shooting ability of Aaron Fitzke, LV/S-S threatened to get back within one possession.

The attempts didn’t work with Neumann getting a triple from Rezac and a basket down low by Kanon Cada that stretched the Cavaliers edge out to nine points in the end.

Knocking down five threes and scoring 17 points was Rezac. Also in double figures was Aaron Spicka with 10 points and Meis put up eight.

Scoring seven points was Cada, Henry Stuhr had five, Vech put up three and Ahrens finished with two points.

The competition level was cranked up for Neumann when they traveled to take on the top team in the Centennial Conference in Class C-1 No. 7 Omaha Concordia on Jan. 13. It was all Mustangs from start to finish as they knocked off the Cavaliers 51-28.

In three out of the four quarters, Neumann didn’t reach double figures. The only quarter they did was the third, where they put up 10 points.

The Cavaliers were held to 12% from three and 26% from the field. On the glass, they had 29 rebounds and blocked two shots.

Cada was the only Neumann player in double figures with 12 points. Scoring nine points was Stuhr. Andrew Meduna, Spicka and Vech each had two.

The Cavaliers hit the road and took on Class A Omaha Buena Vista on Jan. 17. They are back at home to play Lincoln Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 20.