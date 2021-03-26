Nelson pleads not guilty in child pornography case

WAHOO – Jeffrey Nelson pleaded not guilty to the nine counts of alleged possession of child pornography and one count of intent to distribute child pornography.

The former Raymond Central teacher waived his right to appear for his arraignment on March 22. Nelson’s pretrial hearing is scheduled for May 3 at 1 p.m. and the jury trial was set for July 9 at 9 a.m.

Nelson, who lives in Valparaiso, was arrested on Feb. 8 and was released the same day after posting 10% of the $250,000 bail. Nelson was a speech and drama teacher with the district for a number of years, but was removed from the classroom “several weeks” prior to a statement made Feb. 8 by the district.

Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh said that the county believes that no Raymond Central students were depicted in the images and videos found in Nelson’s home during a search warrant executed on Jan. 7.

Attorney General Investigator Edward Sexton flagged Nelson’s Internet Protocol (IP) address because it had engaged in the sharing of files that “depict children under the age of 18 engaging in sexually explicit conduct,” according to the affidavit. This occurred between Nov. 29, 2020 and Jan. 2, 2021.