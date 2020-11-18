Need at Christmas to increase due to pandemic

WAHOO – Once again preparations are beginning for the 2020 VFW Christmas drive. Drive coordinators Lorraine Syverson and Jason and Michelle Libal are anxiously awaiting the Dec. 19 delivery date. Delivery of toys and food to those who need a little helping hand this holiday season will again be made throughout the county.

Donations for this year’s drive have begun.

“With the current COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis, we anticipate that there will continue to be a strong need within the Wahoo and Saunders County communities,” said Jason Libal. “It is our goal to meet this need and to provide others with a great holiday season.”

The drive coordinators said it continues to be an honor to coordinate the drive. They offer the reminder that recipients no longer apply for assistance through the local Health and Human Services Office. Instead, those in need are asked to contact Jason and Michelle Libal at 402-429-8933.

Through the support of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars, registration forms and information have been distributed throughout the county. The distributions have occurred at the local schools, post offices and businesses. Interested recipients are asked to return the form in the mail as soon as possible.

This is the 58th year for the campaign.