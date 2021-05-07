Nebraska Grain and Feed Association votes to dissolve

LINCOLN – Industry advocacy evolves with global economy as the Nebraska Grain and Feed Association (NEGFA) culminates 125 years of service to Nebraska’s commercial grain and animal feed manufacturing businesses. Throughout the 125 years, the association represented and served as a home for Nebraska’s lumber, livestock, and ethanol businesses before each industry evolved and formed its own association.
Over the past four years, the association has been on a journey of re-establishing itself, reflecting on its accomplishments, and investigating how it could best evolve to meet the needs of a changing industry today and in the future.
Surveys, member visits, discussions with like groups, and many board brainstorming and evaluation discussions resulted in a decision. On March 10, the board of directors voted to dissolve the Nebraska Grain and Feed Association.
The board of directors supports dissolving the association so that agribusiness resources can be better utilized where they are needed the most and to best allow member businesses to be involved in national and international conversations and educational opportunities within the regulatory and policy world.
“This was a very difficult decision,” said NEGFA Board of Directors President Scott Sterkel. “The association has explored many options and exhausted our resources, always coming back to the same conclusion. With decreased member involvement and lack of funds, we do not have the ability to serve our membership in a capacity that benefits them.”
Members were asked to attend a virtual Special Member Meeting April 22, to hear from the board the timeline, process and highlights of strategic plans discussed for the association that ended with the board’s decision to dissolve. Members were able to provide feedback and concerns at this meeting. Staff and board members also took calls from stakeholders during the time between the board’s vote and the special member meeting.
The board believes dissolution will help align members’ resources with interests to best serve the businesses in a world that continues to evolve.