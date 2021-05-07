Nebraska Grain and Feed Association votes to dissolve

LINCOLN – Industry advocacy evolves with global economy as the Nebraska Grain and Feed Association (NEGFA) culminates 125 years of service to Nebraska’s commercial grain and animal feed manufacturing businesses. Throughout the 125 years, the association represented and served as a home for Nebraska’s lumber, livestock, and ethanol businesses before each industry evolved and formed its own association.

Over the past four years, the association has been on a journey of re-establishing itself, reflecting on its accomplishments, and investigating how it could best evolve to meet the needs of a changing industry today and in the future.

Surveys, member visits, discussions with like groups, and many board brainstorming and evaluation discussions resulted in a decision. On March 10, the board of directors voted to dissolve the Nebraska Grain and Feed Association.

The board of directors supports dissolving the association so that agribusiness resources can be better utilized where they are needed the most and to best allow member businesses to be involved in national and international conversations and educational opportunities within the regulatory and policy world.