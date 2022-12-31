Natural Resources Districts to hold caucuses

LINCOLN – The Natural Resources Commission (Commission) will hold caucuses of the Natural Resources District (NRD) Directors residing in seven river basins.
Each meeting will be open to the public for viewing. NRD directors will caucus for the sole purpose of electing a resident of their basin to serve a four-year term as that river basin’s representative member of the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission. Any adult resident residing in the basin is eligible to be nominated by a NRD Director and be elected.
A continuously updated schedule of these caucuses can be found on the Commission website: nrc.nebraska.gov.
The Lower Platte Basin Lower Platte North NRD caucus will be held Jan. 12, in Wahoo at 511 Commercial Park Road at 1:30 p.m.