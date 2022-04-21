Mustangs win in impressive fashion over Patriots

VALPARAISO- Before the thunder and lightning brought inclement weather to the area on April 12; the Raymond Central baseball team was able to bring the thunder to the baseball diamond where they crushed Guardian Angels Central Catholic/ Scribner-Snyder/West Point-Beemer 11-1. The Mustangs also lost 8-6 to For Calhoun in the semifinals of the Capitol Conference Tournament on April 15.

Against the Patriots on Tuesday, Raymond Central got their first run in the bottom of the first inning after Rylan Stover doubled to left. He was driven by a double from Josh Masek to left.

With the score tied at 1-1, the Mustangs got two baserunners to start the second with Conner Kreikemeier getting hit by a pitch and then Micah Roubal singling to left field. A double to left by Mason Kreikemeier scored two runs and then a single on a bunt from Stover drove in another run to make it a 4-1 lead for Raymond Central.

The Mustangs added one more run in the second when Travis Nelson scored by stealing home.

After being held in check in the third, Raymond Central tacked on two more runs in the fourth to make it a 7-1 lead.

Mason Kreikemeier started the inning off with a double to left and Mike Bristol reached base on a grounder to the shortstop. A pop out and a strikeout gave the Patriots two outs and brought Colby DenHartog to the plate.

He came up clutch for the Mustangs with a single to center that scored both Mason Kreikemeier and Bristol.

In the bottom of the sixth, GACC/SS/WPB walked the first six batters for Raymond Central making it a 10-1 game. With the ten run rule looming, DenHartog put a ball in play to first. The Patriots ended up making an error on the play which allowed the Mustangs to score the winning run.

Driving in three runs apiece in the victory were DenHartog and Mason Kreikemeier. Both Masek and Nelson had one hit and one RBI.

Pitching five innings with 10 strikeouts in the victory was DenHartog. He only gave up two hits the entire game.

Three days later against Fort Calhoun in the conference tournament, the Pioneers were able to strike for five runs in the top of the third inning to secure the victory.

After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first, Raymond Central fought back with Nelson and DenHartog singling to give themselves two baserunners. A single from Masek to left field scored both runners on base and tied the game at two.

Another single this time by Peterson to center and then a sacrifice fly by Conner Kreikemeier to right field made it a 3-2 lead for the Mustangs.

The lead wouldn’t last long for Raymond Central with Fort Calhoun striking for one run in the top of the second that tied the game. With two outs in the top of the third, the Pioneer rallied for five runs with three singles and a double.

Trailing 8-3, the Mustangs were able to get two runs back in the bottom of the third. DenHartog who got to third after singling stole home and then Conner Kreikemeier singled to right field scoring Masek.

The final run of the game for Raymond Central came in the bottom of the fourth on an infield single from Stover that drove in Logan Bryce.

Both Conner Kreikemeier and Masek had multiple hits and two RBIs in the loss. Coming up with two hits was DenHartog, while Stover had one hit and one run driven in.

Pitching 2.2 innings with seven runs given up was Peterson. Nelson pitched 4.1 innings in relief and had three strikeouts and gave up one earned run.

The Mustangs played at Fairbury on April 19. They take on Fort Calhoun on April 21 and Falls City on April 23 both at home in Valparaiso.