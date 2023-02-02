CEDAR BLUFFS – Heading into District tournament time, the Raymond Central, Cedar Bluffs and Yutan girls wrestling teams wrapped up their seasons with tournaments close to home.

The Mustangs hosted a home invite on Jan. 27 and the Wildcats and Chieftains competed at the Cedar Bluffs Invite on Jan. 28.

On Friday, Raymond Central came in eighth place with 94 points at their home meet. Winning the meet was Millard South with 211 points and Omaha Marion had 196 for second place.

Claiming another gold medal for the Mustangs and pushing her record to 37-2 at 115 pounds was Sophia Shultz. She got three pins against Deja Judd of Lincoln North Star, Makenna Owens of Homer and Maia Ruben of Lincoln Southeast in 1:19, 0:38 and 1:11.

The next day, Yutan came in 11th place with 44 points and Cedar Bluffs took 16th place with six points at Cedar Bluffs Invite. Omaha Westview won the meet with 99.5 points and West Point-Beemer was second with 98.5.

Claiming first at 120 pounds was Aubrie Pehrson for the Chieftains. She moved to 44-1 with pins of Paris Plough of Bellevue East, Brooklin Kuester of West Point-Beemer and Corah Linnaus of Stanton in 1:47, 1:29 and 1:27.

Getting third place for Yutan were Jordyn Campbell at 130 pounds and Nicole Wacker at 115. Campbell picked up three pins against Sophia Mahlberg of Bellevue East, Ashlynn Boell of West Point-Beemer and Sophia Scott of Omaha Westview in 0:54, 4:38 and 2:11.

Getting fourth for the Wildcats was Addison Newill at 120 pounds. She got one win that came by pin against Gracie Reynolds of Logan View in 2:56.

This week Yutan will be at the A-2 District Tournament at Madison and Raymond Central and Cedar Bluffs are heading to the A-1 District Tournament at Fremont on Feb. 3 and 4. The top four finishers in each weight class will qualify for the State Girls Wrestling Tournament.