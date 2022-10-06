Mustangs upset Rockets for first district win

Syracuse- In a matchup with a 4-1 Syracuse squad, the Raymond Central football team was able to pull off the upset with a 39-21 victory on Sept. 30. A big reason for the Mustangs impressive win was a 20-point final frame.

To start the game, it was the Rockets offense that had the fast start with an 18-yard touchdown run that put them up 7-0.

That was followed up with a big pass play for a score from Rylan Stover to Dawson Potter for a 53-yard touchdown. The extra point attempt was no good by the Mustangs which gave Syracuse a one-point edge at 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Not long into the second quarter, Raymond Central was on the march again looking to score. They were able to find the end zone on a five-yard run from Stover on a quarterback keeper.

The extra point from Stover was also good giving the Mustangs a 13-7 edge.

Syracuse bounced back after losing the lead and put together a good drive. It was capped off by a four-yard touchdown run that gave the Rockets the lead back at 14-13.

Determined to go into halftime in front, the Mustangs marched down the field on their next possession and scored on a six-yard pass from Stover to Reid Otto. After missing the two-point conversion, Raymond Central was up 19-14 at the break.

The scoring picked back up in the contest in the fourth quarter with Kyle Peterson making his imprint on the game on the ground. He had two rushing touchdowns of 11 and then 28-yards that extended the Mustangs advantage out to three possessions at 32-14.

A 50-yard interception from Wyatt Jelinek for a score put Raymond Central up 39-14 and slammed the door on any type of comeback by Syracuse.

The offense for the Mustangs was very balanced as they picked up their first district win of the year. They had 140 yards of passing and 110 rushing yards.

Leading the offense for Raymond Central was Stover who completed 12 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Potter had 75 receiving yards and scored once, Isaak Fredrickson picked up 76 yards on four catches and Otto had 23 receiving yards and one touchdown.

In the running game, Peterson shredded the Rockets defense for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Running for 15 yards and one score was Stover.

Mason Kreikemeier paced the defense with nine tackles and Tyson Malousek earned eight. Getting seven tackles was Wyatt Svoboda, Carson Tice had two tackles and a sack and Wyatt Jelinek came up with two tackles and an interception.

With the win, the Mustangs are now 2-4 on the year and take on Nebraska City on the road at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7. The Pioneers picked up their first victory of the year in their last game with a 29-0 win over Falls City.