Mustangs too much to handle for Schuyler

LINCOLN- The Lincoln Lutheran girls soccer team was able to get back into the win column in impressive fashion this past week with a 10-0 defeat of Schuyler at home on April 14. Seven different players ended up scoring for the Warriors in the victory.

In the first half, LL/RC blitzed their opponent from Colfax County with six goals. They were able to tack on four more goals in the second half to make it a double digit win.

Finishing with a hat trick with three goals was the Warriors senior leader Sierra Springer. Scoring two goals was Jamison Wahl, while Eliese Schwinck, Jenna Luebbe, Shanae Bergt, and Raegan Holle all had one goal.

On top of the goals scored, Luebbe had two assists and Schwinck had on assist.

Splitting time in the goal box was Sophie Wohlgemuth and Aleyna Cuttlers. It was the duo’s sixth shutout of the season.

The Warriors hit the road to play Waverly at 5 p.m. on April 21. They take on Class B No. 2 Norris at Lincoln Lutheran High School at 11 a.m. on April 23.