ALBION – Seven wrestlers punched their tickets to state for the Raymond Central boys wrestling team during the C-1 District at Boone Central on Feb. 11. This helped the Mustangs finish in third place with 121 points, while Boone Central took second with 139 points and Fillmore Central won the district with 157 points.

Earning a spot at state with a top-four finish were Elijah Ehlers at 106 pounds, Wyatt Jelinek at 145, Kyle Peterson at 152, Tie Hollandsworth at 160, Cameron Shultz at 170, Jace Lickliter at 182, Mason Kreikemeier at 195 and Tyson Malousek at 220.

Taking home the only district title for the Mustangs was Shultz at 170. The senior received a bye in round one and then pinned Connor Johnson of Grand Island Central Catholic in 2:34. In the semifinals and then the finals he earned a 12-5 and then a 12-8 decision against Gavin Ruwe of Logan View and Barrett Andel of David City.

Finishing as a district runner up for Raymond Central was Hollandsworth. He picked up two pins in 1:15 and 4:29 over Cameron Werner of Johnson County Central and Ben Flesner of Arlington. He followed up by winning a 9-5 decision against Treven Stassisnes of Fillmore Central.

The win streak for Hollandsworth came to an end in the finals where he lost a 4-3 decision against undefeated Ben Alberts of Grand Island Central Catholic.

Coming in third place at 106 pounds was Ehlers. After getting two byes, he was pinned by Hayden Schmit of David City in 2:40. He rebounded from that defeat by knocking off Johnny Denison of Fillmore Central and Jake Flesner of Arlington with 17-1 and 17-2 tech falls.

Mason Kreikemeier became a two-time state qualifier by finishing in third place at 195. The senior won his first match of the day with a 5-0 decision and then was pinned by Thomas Roberts of Boone Central in 5:48. He followed up that loss by winning a 12-10 decision in sudden victory over Jayden Stillman of Logan View in the heartbreak round and then a 3-2 decision over Josh Stewart of Malcolm.

The final third place finisher for the Mustangs was Tyson Malousek at 220 pounds. He pinned Eric Vogel of Logan View and lost a 6-2 decision to Dominick Richter of Oakland-Craig. In the consolation semifinals, Malousek pinned Allen Odvody of Wilber-Clatonia in 2:53 and then won a 4-3 decision over Messiah Green of Boys Town in the third and fourth place match.

Coming in fourth at 145 pounds was Jelinek. Leading up to the consolation semifinals, he earned three pins in 1:30, 2:53 and 2:36 over Braiden Nichols of Johnson County Central, Daniel Cook-Krivohlavek of Arlington and Sam Mueller of Grand Island Central Catholic. With a trip to state on the line, Jelinek upset Zander Baker of Wilber-Clatonia with a 5-2 decision.

Also getting fourth at 182 pounds was Jace Lickliter. After receiving a bye in the opening round, he pinned Tate Johannes of Arlington in 4:49 and earned a 5-2 decision against Iamar Propps of Boys Town.

Just missing out on qualifying for state after losing in the consolation semifinals were Phillip Karppov and Kyle Peterson at 138 and 152 pounds, respectively.

This week the Mustangs will be competing in the Class C State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Feb. 16 to 18.