Mustangs take third place at Arlington Invite

ARLINGTON – Earning third place with 159.5 points at the Arlington Invite on Jan. 14 was the Raymond Central boys wrestling team. On the girls side, the Mustangs got eighth place with 28 points.

Taking first place at 160 pounds with a 4-0 record was Tie Hollandsworth. He pinned Blake Hart of Lincoln Northwest, Landen Cooper of Bancroft-Rosalie and Ben Flesner of Arlington in 2:36, 2:44 and 2:58. In the title match, he continued to roll with a 16-0 tech fall against Jake Hunke of North Bend Central.

In the first round at 170 pounds, Cameron Schultz earned a bye. The senior then picked up three pins in 1:12, 0:34 and 3:05 over Kayden VerMaas of Douglas County West, Beau Grandgenett of Lyons-Decatur Northeast and Keller Cox of Elkhorn North.

Getting second place at 152 and 195 pounds were Kyle Peterson and Logan Jelinek.

Peterson started his day off by pinning Cade Thiessen of Douglas County West in 1:00 and earned a 6-0 decision over Noah Bordovsky of Wahoo. In the title bout, he lost a 1-0 decision to Adam Ohnoutka of Bishop Neumann.

Finishing with pins in 3:59 and 0:20 against Charlie Wood of Douglas County West and Trevor Plott of Elkhorn was Logan Jelinek. He was no match for Trent Moudry of Bishop Neumann in the title bouts as he ended up losing by a pin in 0:50.

Coming in third place with a 4-1 record at 145 pounds was Wyatt Jelinek. Three of his wins came by pin in 1:41, 1:01 and 2:11 against Alexander Stadler of Omaha Concordia, Ben Lautenschlager of Bishop Neumann and Jet Knuckolls of Wahoo. In the third place match, he won a 9-2 decision over Johnny Radicia of Elkhorn North.

Also earning third was Jude Burton at 285 pounds. Two of his wins at heavyweight came via pin in 1:03 and 0:33 against Nathan Bevard of Douglas County West and Jaxon Hoaglen of Omaha Concordia.

Both coming in fourth place for the Mustangs were Mast Larson and Owen Kreikemeier at 170 and 220 pounds.

Larson started off with a 17-7 major decision win over Malachi Ellis of Omaha Concordia and then pinned Kayl Gomez of Bancroft-Rosalie and Beau Grandgenett of Lyons-Decatur Northeast in 0:41 and 1:35. In the third place match, he was pinned in 0:54 against Matthew Carlisle-McCallister of Boys Town.

In his first and third matches, Kreikemeier pinned Hunter Grosskop and his teammate Oliver Echtenkamp in 5:14 and 4:40. He wasn’t able to win his final match and was pinned in 1:06 by Messiah Green of Boys Town.

Picking up another first place finish for the Raymond Central girls team was Sophia Shultz at 115 pounds. She got pins in all four of her matches in 0:16, 0:26, 0:45 and 0:23 over Natalie Hecht of Elkhorn, Addison Bundy of Millard South, Sydney Ferzely of Elkhorn and Sophia Peklo of Omaha Skutt Catholic.

The Mustangs girls team competed at the Battle Creek Invite on Jan. 16. On Jan. 19, the Raymond Central Boys Team has a dual at East Butler at 6 p.m. Both teams will be competing on Jan. 21, as the girls team head to the Weeping Water Invite at 9:30 a.m. and the boys will be at the Nebraska Capitol Conference Invite at 10 a.m. at Conestoga.