Mustangs take home second place at conference meet

CONESTOGA – In a close battle at the top of the standings, the Raymond Central boys wrestling team was edged out by Syracuse 149.5 to 148.5 points at the Capitol Conference Meet at Conestoga on Jan. 21. Finishing in seventh place was Yutan with 83 points scored.

On the day, the Mustangs had three wrestlers take home conference golds. They were Logan Jelinek at 182 pounds, Mason Kreikemeier at 195 and Jude Burton at 285 pounds.

After receiving a bye in his first round, Jelinek pinned Tate Johannes of Arlington in 1:44. In the title match he was victorious over Carver Konzem of Ashland-Greenwood, who was disqualified.

Similar to Jelinek, Mason Kreikemeier got a bye through the first round. The senior was then able to pin Dakota Tripp of Fort Calhoun and earned a 4-1 decision against Jayden Stillman of Logan View.

Burton won all three of his matches wrestled by pin. They came in 0:13, 1:08 and 3:21 against Dane Jensen of Fort Calhoun, Garrett Gahner of Logan View and Chance Buchanan of Syracuse.

Finishing in second place were Tie Hollandsworth and Cameron Shultz at 160 and 170 pounds.

Hollandsworth earned a 22-5 tech fall against Wyatt Willnerd of Logan View and a pin in 3:55 over Ty Beetison of Ashland-Greenwood in his first two rounds. He followed that up by being pinned by Cy Petersen of Syracuse in 3:59.

Shultz received a bye in the quarterfinals and then pinned Jett Arensberg of Yutan in 4:36. Things were reversed in the final as he was pinned in 2:36 by Treyton Tweton of Ashland-Greenwood.

Wyatt Jelinek at 145 pounds and Owen Kreikemeier at 220 each took home third place. Both wrestlers finished with one loss on the day and had two pins.

The last Mustang to earn a medal was Kyle Peterson who placed fourth at 152 pounds. In his first two wins, he picked up a pair of pins and then won a 5-0 decision over Tyler Sears of Syracuse in the consolation semifinals.

Trev Arlt was the top finisher for Yutan. The senior compiled a 3-0 record at 126 pounds and took first place. In his first two matches, he pinned Braden Soester of Louisville and Kaden Knake of Syracuse in 1:05 and 1:04. Against Levi Lasher of Fort Calhoun in the finals Arlt got a 5-0 decision.

Earning second for the Chieftains was Janson Pilkington at 113 pounds and Jesse Kult at 152 pounds.

In the quarterfinals, Pilkington pinned Dylan Palmer of Logan View in 1:42. He then won a 13-6 decision over Brandon Wilson of Douglas County West and lost an 8-4 decision over Trey Hill of Arlington in the title match.

Kult got a bye out of the first round and then pinned Cade Thiessen of Douglas County West in 3:39 and picked up a 7-4 decision over Kolton Gilmore of Arlington. In a tightly-contested finals match, Kult was on the wrong side of a 2-1 decision against Carter Plowman of Conestoga.

Rounding out the wrestlers who medaled for the Chieftains were Jett Arensberg at 170 pounds (third place) and Jaxon Wood at 132 pounds (fourth place). Arensberg had three wins via pin and picked up the 100th win of his career. Wood’s only win on the day was by pin as well.

Yutan is at the Central Valley Invite starting at 11 a.m. on Jan. 27. Raymond Central will be hosting their home invite that begins at 9 a.m. on Jan. 28.