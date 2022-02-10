Mustangs take home first at Ron Severson Invite

FIRTH – After a stellar regular season, the Raymond Central wrestling team wanted to cap it off with a good showing at the Ron Severson Invite at Norris on Feb. 4. The Mustangs did just that and along the way won the team title for the meet with 168.5 points.
Raymond Central had two champions on the day with Logan Bryce at 132 pounds and Kyle Peterson at 152.
Logan Bryce won his first two matches in a 1:08 and a 1:02 by pin against Levi Buelt of Millard West and Gabe Hartman of Nebraska City. In the finals, he went up against Class C No. 4 Levi McGrew of Lincoln Christian and won a 3-0 decision.
It took Peterson two matches to win at his weight class. He pinned Hayden Richards of Norris in 2:32 and got a 7-2 decision against Kayden Jensen of Concordia/DC West.
At 160 pounds, Tie Hollandsworth was the lone second-place finisher for the Mustangs. He pinned Andrew Kirklin of Mount Michael Benedictine and teammate Jace Lickliter in 3:44 and 1:24. Hayden Chalk of Nebraska City picked up a 5-2 decision win against Hollandsworth in the final.
Getting third place for Raymond Central was Jacob Schultz at 113 pounds, Cameron Shultz at 138, Lickliter at 160, Kaden Parde at 182 and Jack Henry at 195 pounds.
Jacob Schultz won two of his matches by pin in 2:37 and 2:30 and then the third-place match with a 13-2 major decision over Rex Floerchinger of Omaha Gross Catholic.
Getting three pins was Cameron Shultz in 0:30, 4:25, and 2:05. He pinned Johnny Radicia of Elkhorn North in his final match of the day in 1:44.
Earning all his wins by pin was Lickliter in 4:38 and 2:46. He ended up winning his third-place match against Gage Gregurich of Concordia/DC West by medical forfeit.
Parde started his tournament off by getting a pin in 1:36. He then won a 5-0 decision against Edgar Diego of Schuyler and a 13-3 major decision against Charlie Wood of DC West in the third-place match.
In the quarterfinals, Anthony Roth of Lincoln Christian was no match for Henry, as he got pinned in 4:29. After getting pinned in the semifinals, he pinned Nathaniel Oehler of Mount Michael Benedictine in 2:13 and won a 13-5 major decision against Gage Totilas of Conestoga.
Sophia Shultz reached the medal stand as well for the Mustangs with a four-place finish at 106 pounds. She pinned Lane Hobbs of Nebraska City in 3:32 and got a 16-1 tech fall against Jackson Teetor of Mount Michael Benedictine in 3:22.
Winning at least one match, but not medaling for Raymond Central was Jude Burton at 285 pounds, Lennox Starr at 170, Tucker Maxson at 145 and Brock Skeahan at 126 pounds.