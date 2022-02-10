Mustangs take home first at Ron Severson Invite

Jacob Schultz won two of his matches by pin in 2:37 and 2:30 and then the third-place match with a 13-2 major decision over Rex Floerchinger of Omaha Gross Catholic.

Getting three pins was Cameron Shultz in 0:30, 4:25, and 2:05. He pinned Johnny Radicia of Elkhorn North in his final match of the day in 1:44.

Earning all his wins by pin was Lickliter in 4:38 and 2:46. He ended up winning his third-place match against Gage Gregurich of Concordia/DC West by medical forfeit.

Parde started his tournament off by getting a pin in 1:36. He then won a 5-0 decision against Edgar Diego of Schuyler and a 13-3 major decision against Charlie Wood of DC West in the third-place match.

In the quarterfinals, Anthony Roth of Lincoln Christian was no match for Henry, as he got pinned in 4:29. After getting pinned in the semifinals, he pinned Nathaniel Oehler of Mount Michael Benedictine in 2:13 and won a 13-5 major decision against Gage Totilas of Conestoga.

Sophia Shultz reached the medal stand as well for the Mustangs with a four-place finish at 106 pounds. She pinned Lane Hobbs of Nebraska City in 3:32 and got a 16-1 tech fall against Jackson Teetor of Mount Michael Benedictine in 3:22.