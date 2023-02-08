KEARNEY – In their first trip back to the State Dual Tournament since 2020, the Raymond Central boys wrestling team took fifth place in Class C with a 2-1 record on Feb. 4 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney. The Mustangs lost in the opening round to Battle Creek 39-31 and then defeated Wilber-Clatonia 42-27 and Logan View 42-38.

“Against Battle Creek, we had a few matches that we were hoping to see go our way and they didn’t,” Raymond Central Head Coach Harold Pester said. “We know we’re close to being able to get into a final. I am really proud of them and how they responded. Our mental toughness has been a lot better this year and the kids have been really resilient.”

In the fifth and sixth place match against conference foe Logan View, the Mustangs came from behind to defeat the Raiders.

After Sean Shultz won by forfeit for Raymond Central at 106 pounds, Elijah Ehlers picked up the first win of the dual at 113 pounds. He was able to pin Dylan Palmer in a 1:11.

That was followed up by a string of four straight wins for the Raiders between 120 and 138 pounds.

Helping the Mustangs get back in the win column was Wyatt Jelinek at 145 pounds, Kyle Peterson at 152 and Tie Hollandsworth at 160. All three of them got pins in 1:58, 2:23 and 0:25.

Another three wins by Logan View at 170 through 195 pounds gave them a 38-30 advantage heading into the 220 and 285 pound matches.

Owen Kreikemeier got Raymond Central started on the comeback trail with a pin of Eric Vogel in a 1:59 at 220 pounds. With the deficit cut down to two, Tyson Malousek knocked off Garrett Gahner at heavyweight with a pin in 2:37 to secure a four-point win for the Mustangs.

When looking back at those two matches, Pester stated that the work that both Owen Kreikemeier and Malousek have put in got them over the top in the dual.

“Experience helped there and just time they’ve had in the wrestling room,” Pester said. “We’ve had a lot of depth in our upper weights thankfully and those guys have been pushing each other in practice. It shows at times like that.”

In order to get to the fifth/sixth place match, Raymond Central first had to beat the top seed Wilber-Clatonia. The Mustangs put together a solid performance and pulled off a 15-point upset.

Malousek at 285 pounds got the Mustangs on the board first with a pin in 2:00 of Keith Kvasnicka. Three matches later, Ehlers earned a 15-0 tech fall of Ivan Znamenacek at 120 pounds.

At 152 pounds, Peterson was pushed hard against Jordan Davis. In the end, he was able to escape with a 5-4 decision and another three points for Raymond Central.

Hollandsworth at 160 pounds picked up his second win of the day with an 8-4 decision over Lane Vesely.

Cameron Shultz at 170 pounds pinned Lucas Karpisek in 0:41. The win for Shultz was the 100th victory of his career. Jace Lickliter pinned Jonatan Zelaya in 1:41 at 182 pounds.

Mason and Owen Kreikemeier closed out the dual at 195 and 220 pounds. Mason Kreikemeier had a 10-1 major decision over Hugo Pomajzl and Owen Kreikemeier finished with a 5-0 decision against Allen Odvody.

Against Battle Creek, Malousek was victorious at 220 pounds with an 11-6 decision. Ehlers was the second win for the Mustangs at 120 pounds with a pin in 4:24 against Zion Baier.

Peterson controlled Conner Neuhalfen at 152 pounds and was able to secure a 9-1 major decision. That was followed up by Hollandsworth pinning Casey Schnebel in 5:27 at 160.

The final two wins for Raymond Central against the Braves were a 3-0 decision from Jace Lickliter at 170 pounds over Wyatt Nierodzik and a 9-6 decision from Mason Kreikemeier at 195 against Dahkota Zlomke.

Next up for the Mustangs is the C-1 District at Boone Central on Feb. 10 and 11. The top four finishers will qualify for the Class C State Wrestling Championships.