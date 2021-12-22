Mustangs struggle to find winning formula against stiff competition

Malcolm- This past week the Raymond Central boys basketball team suffered two setbacks. They were defeated on the road at Malcolm 62-50 on Dec. 18 and then lost to Douglas County West 63-22 on Dec. 17.
In the game against the Cippers the first did not start the way the Mustangs wanted it to. They were neck and neck with Malcolm for most of the quarter but found themselves behind 17-11.
Trailing 25-13 to begin the second, Andrew Otto tried to give Raymond Central a spark with a three. It did help the Mustangs reach double digits with ten points in the quarter, but they still trailed 32-21 at the half.
Tate Roubal was able to drain a three to begin the third for Raymond Central. After the fast start, the Clippers stormed back to score 19 in the quarter and had a 50-32 edge.
The Mustangs offense started to finally pick up pace in the last quarter. Andrew Otto and Eli White scored on fast breaks and Isaak Fredrickson made a three cutting the deficit down to 54-41.
Ultimately it ended up not being enough in the end; as Malcolm held on to win the game by 12 points.
Finishing with a team-high 17 points in the contest was Andrew Otto. Josh Masek also reached double figures with 12 points, while Eli White and Dawson Potter had four, and Roubal and Joshua White scored three.
Against an upstart team from Douglas County West on Friday, the Mustangs struggled to stay in the game in a 41 point defeat.
Out of the gate, the Falcons defense was tenacious and held Raymond Central to two points in the first. Despite a Wyatt Svoboda three, things were not much better in the second quarter for the Mustangs with seven.
Poor offensive execution resulted in the Raymond Central trailing 33-14 at halftime.
In the second half things were a little better for the Mustangs, but not much. They were outscored 20-7 in the third and 10-6 in the fourth.
During the game, Raymond Central shot 18% from the field and 10% from three. They also had the ball stolen away ten times during the contest.
Masek and Cotter led the Mustangs in scoring during this game with seven points apiece. Rylan Stover had six points and Fredrickson scored two.
Raymond Central traveled to play a 4-2 Yutan squad on Dec. 21. The Chieftains beat Conestoga 56-43 in their last game.