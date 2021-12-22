Mustangs struggle to find winning formula against stiff competition

Malcolm- This past week the Raymond Central boys basketball team suffered two setbacks. They were defeated on the road at Malcolm 62-50 on Dec. 18 and then lost to Douglas County West 63-22 on Dec. 17.

In the game against the Cippers the first did not start the way the Mustangs wanted it to. They were neck and neck with Malcolm for most of the quarter but found themselves behind 17-11.

Trailing 25-13 to begin the second, Andrew Otto tried to give Raymond Central a spark with a three. It did help the Mustangs reach double digits with ten points in the quarter, but they still trailed 32-21 at the half.

Tate Roubal was able to drain a three to begin the third for Raymond Central. After the fast start, the Clippers stormed back to score 19 in the quarter and had a 50-32 edge.

The Mustangs offense started to finally pick up pace in the last quarter. Andrew Otto and Eli White scored on fast breaks and Isaak Fredrickson made a three cutting the deficit down to 54-41.

Ultimately it ended up not being enough in the end; as Malcolm held on to win the game by 12 points.