Mustangs start strong with tournament title

COLUMBUS- The Raymond Central Boys and Girls Wrestling Teams opened up the 2022 season with a team title at the Columbus Lakeview Invite on Dec. 2. It was a tight battle at the top of the standings, but the Mustangs were able to edge out Lakeview by 15 points with 193.

Winning their respective weight classes on the boys side were Elijah Ehlers at 106 pounds and Tyson Malousek at 285. In the girls invite, Sophia Shultz took gold at the 115 pound class.

Ehlers began his day by pinning both Brayden Flemming of Scotus and Vincent Vandenberg of East Butler in 0:28 and 1:09. In the title match, he knocked off Owen Krafka of Shelby-Rising City with a 6-3 decision victory.

Nobody was able to make it all three rounds with the heavyweight Malousek. He pinned David DeLeon of Scotus, Marco Solares of Gibbon, Bo Mahoney of Lakeview and Vincent Hageman of East Butler in 3:16, 0:42, 1:22 and 4:20.

Similar to Malousek, Shultz pinned all her opponents to finish the day 4-0.

She first defeated Callie Head of Lakeview in 2:34 and then knocked off Ellison Berkeland of Lakeview in 1:20. The junior earned her quickest pin in 0:23 against Macy Wilson of Wayne in her fourth match and then pinned Natalie Bisbee of Aurora in 1:46 in the Championship Match.

At 132 pounds, Jacob Schultz pinned Alex McDonald of North Bend and Jacob Lind of Elkhorn Valley in his first two matches. He then pulled out a 4-0 decision to get to the Championship.

He would have to settle for second, after losing a narrow 2-1 decision to Lane Bohac of East Butler who is one of the top wrestlers in his weight class in Class D.

Phillip Karpov raced through the first two rounds at 138 pounds with pins of Reid Glasshoff of East Butler and Reuben Reyes of Gibbon in 0:40 and 0:36. In the Semifinals, he survived a battle with Isaac Christo of Ashland-Greenwood and got a 5-4 decision win.

His luck ran out in the finals, where Karpov was overpowered by Nathan Halsey of Elkhorn Valley who got a 15-2 major decision victory.

After receiving a bye in the first round, Cameron Shultz pinned Eli Barner of Wayne in a 1:50 and then picked up a 5-4 decision against Justin Knoll of Shelby-Rising City in the Semifinals.

In the first place match, Owen Bargen of Lakeview won a high scoring 11-7 decision over Shultz which left him in second place.

At 195 pounds, Logan Jelinek took care of business with a 12-4 major decision win against Lakin Stanse of Wayne in the Semifinals. He followed that up by getting pinned by Elijah Fjell of Shelby-Rising City in 5:58.

Going 3-1 and 4-1 overall to get third place were Lennox Starr at 220 pounds, Kyle Peterson at 152 and Wyatt Jelinek at 145. Taking fourth place were Jace Lickliter going 4-2 at 170, Kaden Parde at 182 with a 3-2 mark and Cade Redstrom who went 4-2 at 152 pounds.

Mason Kreikemeier got fifth place at 170 pounds with a record of 3-2 and Jude Burton got sixth at 220 with a 2-3 finish.

This week the Mustangs have a home dual at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 against David City. Raymond Central will stay at home for their home dual tournament at 5:00 p.m. on Dec. 9.