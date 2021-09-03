Mustangs shutout Fillmore in season opener after delay

GENEVA – After a 90-minute weather delay, Raymond Central dominated the field in their season opener against Fillmore Central on Aug. 27. The Mustangs shutout Fillmore 25-0.

Head Coach Wade Houchin said the team had several players who experienced their first varsity snaps including quarterback Rylan Stover.

“Stover did a great job stepping into the starting quarterback role,” Houchin said.

Stover passed a total of 267 yards and had one touchdown in the fourth quarter. Kyle Peterson led the team in rushing yards with 52 yards and Travis Nelson received 134 yards. The Mustangs offense scored a touchdown per quarter in the first, second and third quarters. However, the PATs did not convert.

Logan Bryce made a 10-yard run in the first quarter followed by a 40 yard pass from Stover to Andrew Otto in the second quarter to make the score 12-0. The Mustangs then made a one yard run to push the score to 18-0 in the third quarter. In the final quarter of the game, Stover made a seven-yard run to put the cap on the win for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs had 19 first downs in 71 plays of football to Fillmore Central’s 10 in 54 plays.