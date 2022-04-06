Mustangs shut out Titans at home

VALPARAISO- A shutout thrown by Colby DenHartog helped power the Raymond Central baseball team to a 7-0 victory over Twin River on March 28.

DenHartog pitched all seven innings in the contest and only gave up four hits. He struck out nine batters for the Titans as well.

It didn’t take long for the Mustangs to score their first runs of the game in the bottom of the first. With Travis Nelson on a base after a walk, Conner Kreikemeier singled to center putting Raymond Central up 1-0.

With the bases loaded, Josh Masek hit into a fielder’s choice back to the pitcher. Twin River got Kreikemeier out advancing home, but then a passed ball scored Logan Bryce.

That lead would stay the same until the bottom of the fifth when the Mustangs scored three runs.

It started with DenHartog doubling to left and then Kyle Peterson singling. After that three runs came home for Raymond Central on a sacrifice fly, a double by Micah Roubal, and a single from Mason Kreikemeier.

The final two runs for the Mustangs were scratched across in the bottom of the seventh. The inning started with two walks and then back-to-back singles by DenHartog and Peterson produced two runs.

Finishing with two RBIs in the game were Masek and Peterson. Conner Kreikemeier, Mason Kreikemeier, and Rouball all finished with one hit and drove in one run.

The next day the Mustangs took on Waverly in another home game. They were defeated by the Warriors after giving up four runs in the seventh inning.

Early on, Waverly was able to jump out to a 4-0 lead. Raymond Central would fight back and make the game close again with three runs in the bottom of the third.

The Vikings helped create the scoring opportunity with three straight walks to open up the inning. DenHartog took advantage with a single to center scoring two and then Conner Kreikemeier stole home.

With chances running out to make up a 5-3 deficit in the sixth, the Mustangs were able to rally with two runs.

Roubal singled to the shortstop and Mason Kreikemeier hit into a fielder’s choice to give Raymond Central two baserunners. A groundout by Travis Nelson and an error on a hit by Stover tied the game up at five.

The game only remained tied until the next half inning, when the Mustangs pitching staff fell apart with five walks that resulted in four runs.

Coming up with three hits and two RBIs was DenHartog. Conner Kreikemeier, Masek, and Roubal all had one hit in the game, while Nelson had no hits but drove in one run.

Going five innings with four strikeouts and three earned runs given up on the mound was Masek. Nelson pitched 1.1 innings, gave up four earned runs, and had two strikeouts.

The Mustangs returned to action with an away game against Auburn on April 4. They take on Class B No. 9 Platte Valley at 4:30 p.m. on April 7 at Jack Anderson Ballpark in Ashland.